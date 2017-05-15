Canada Style
Beauty Guru Shalom Blac Wants Everyone To Embrace Their Flaws

At the age of nine, Shalom Blac had an accident with frying oil that left her with severe burns. She spent a lot of time in the hospital, and it was there that she was introduced to makeup. Her life changed forever.

"I remember the first time they applied it on me. I was just so excited," the beauty guru, who has over 300,000 followers on Instagram, told Glamour.


She developed her beauty skills by watching makeup tutorials on YouTube, and in the process of learning how to create a killer cat-eye, she also learned how to love and accept her flaws.

In the video above, Shalom talks about her journey with makeup and how she no longer uses foundations, concealers, eyeshadows and blushes as a suit of armour she hides behind, but rather as a way to share an empowering message.


"When you start to embrace your own flaws, it makes other people want to embrace their flaws, too," Shalom says. "If I would have never put myself out here, I wouldn't be here."

To hear more about how Shalom is showcasing her scars in a beautiful way, check out the video above!

How To Look And Feel Your Best Without Makeup
  • Sleep!

    Let's face it, sleep deprivation looks good on NO one -- no matter how much makeup you wear. Just one sleepless night can dramatically impact your appearance. So start scheduling in those eight hours!

  • Exercise

    Get your blood pumping in the morning with a light jog, workout or yoga. Everyone looks healthier and more alert with that rosy post-workout glow.

  • Use Tea Bags

    When you make your morning cup of black tea, don't toss the bags. Put them in the fridge or freezer for about 10 minutes to cool down. Next, place them over your eyes for about 10 minutes to transform your peepers from sleepy and puffy to bright and alert.

  • Exfoliate

    For bright glowing skin, be sure to exfoliate at least once a week. Try using an exfoliating brush that will leave your skin extra clean, smooth and radiant. Don't forget to exfoliate your lips as well (you can use your toothbrush) for a smooth and plump pout. Try: Clarisonic Smart Profile Face and Body ($299 at Sephora)

  • Tone

    Krystin Goodwin of Buzz60 recommends using witch hazel as a natural toner. It will cleanse your skin, tighten your pores and reduce oil. Find more natural skincare tips here.

  • Groom Your Brows

    Well shaped and groomed eyebrows can frame your face and eyes, and polish your look. Clean up your brows and brush them upward before heading out. If your brows are sparse you can always try brow extensions as you wait for them to grow in (no makeup required!).

  • Moisturize

    Moisturize your face with a brightening cream for a smooth, glowing complexion. You can also use an eye brightening cream to reduce puffiness and brighten beneath your eyes. Try: Camu Camu Power C x 30™ Vitamin C Brightening Serum by Peter Thomas Roth ($102 at Sephora) Try: Eye Duty Triple Remedy: Brighten, Depuff and Smooth ($45 at Sephora)

  • Slop On The Sunscreen

    No one enjoys the look of a bright red sunburn. And too much sun exposure can speed up the aging process causing wrinkles, dark spots and scaly patches. So to maintain your skin's youthful appearance, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily that’s at least SPF 30.

  • Curl Your Lashes

    For long and curly eyelashes that will open up your eyes without mascara, simply give them a pinch of your eyelash curler. Makeup artist Sona Gasparian also suggests applying a little Aquaphor on your eyelash to make them appear wet and darker as though you're wearing mascara. She also adds it to the high points of her cheeks in place of highlighter for a dewy glow.

  • Plump Your Lips

    To naturally plump up your pout, apply peppermint oil or cinnamon oil to your lips. Try: Cinnamon Plumping Lip Oil by Bite Beauty ($25 at Sephora).

  • Pinch Or Pat

    For rosy cheeks without blush, just pinch or pat your cheeks to get your get your circulation flowing. Unfortunately, the rosiness won't last all day as with blush, so you will have to repeat.

  • Accessorize

    Wearing light-coloured earrings or a statement necklace with gems will reflect more light on your face to fill in shadows and make your eyes sparkle.

  • Wear The Right Colour

    Wearing the right colour for your skin tone will help to brighten your complexion. Watch this video to learn the most flattering colours for your tone.

  • Style Your Hair

    Styling your hair is, of course, the perfect way to polish off your look. Try out these braided styles that are great for hot weather, or these styling products that will come in handy for taming frizzy hair.

