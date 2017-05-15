ADVERTISEMENT

At the age of nine, Shalom Blac had an accident with frying oil that left her with severe burns. She spent a lot of time in the hospital, and it was there that she was introduced to makeup. Her life changed forever.

"I remember the first time they applied it on me. I was just so excited," the beauty guru, who has over 300,000 followers on Instagram, told Glamour.

A post shared by Shalom Blac 💁🏿 (@shalom_blac) on May 3, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

She developed her beauty skills by watching makeup tutorials on YouTube, and in the process of learning how to create a killer cat-eye, she also learned how to love and accept her flaws.

In the video above, Shalom talks about her journey with makeup and how she no longer uses foundations, concealers, eyeshadows and blushes as a suit of armour she hides behind, but rather as a way to share an empowering message.

"When you start to embrace your own flaws, it makes other people want to embrace their flaws, too," Shalom says. "If I would have never put myself out here, I wouldn't be here."

To hear more about how Shalom is showcasing her scars in a beautiful way, check out the video above!