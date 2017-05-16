ADVERTISEMENT

Hold onto your hats, Calgary, because the folks over at the Calgary Stampede have announced what's probably the best deal they've ever offered.

For the first time ever, they'll be selling a "SuperPass" that allows visitors unlimited admission for all 10 days — and it will only set you back $39 plus GST.

That means anyone wanting to check out the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth can come and go as they please (and eat mini doughnuts every damn day, thankyouverymuch.)

A single day's admission usually costs $18, so this is a pretty sweet deal.

You have to act fast, though. The SuperPass is only available for sale from May 22 to June 12. The pass is designed to go directly to your smartphone, but anyone who wants a hard copy pass can purchase one for an additional $5.

The Calgary Stampede kicks off July 6 and runs to July 16.

