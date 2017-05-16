Canada Alberta
Calgary Stampede SuperPass Is The Best Deal Ever

Hold onto your hats, Calgary, because the folks over at the Calgary Stampede have announced what's probably the best deal they've ever offered.

For the first time ever, they'll be selling a "SuperPass" that allows visitors unlimited admission for all 10 days — and it will only set you back $39 plus GST.

That means anyone wanting to check out the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth can come and go as they please (and eat mini doughnuts every damn day, thankyouverymuch.)

A single day's admission usually costs $18, so this is a pretty sweet deal.

You have to act fast, though. The SuperPass is only available for sale from May 22 to June 12. The pass is designed to go directly to your smartphone, but anyone who wants a hard copy pass can purchase one for an additional $5.

The Calgary Stampede kicks off July 6 and runs to July 16.

The Weirdest Foods Worth Trying At The 2016 Calgary Stampede
  • Fruit Infused Grilled Cheese

    Blueberries, strawberries and kiwi turn regular grilled cheese into a chance to taste the rainbow.

  • Bombay Cowboy

    Naan topped with cowboy beef or bean chili, desi chips, a curry slaw, cheddar cheese, tamarind chutney, chipotle crema and "Crunchies Sweeties" — whatever that is.

  • Saturday Morning Beaver Balls

    Deep fried dough balls are toped with cinnamon, sugar, Fruit Loops, raspberries and a splash of condensed milk. The perfect balanced breakfast!

  • Sticky Toffee Bug Balls

    Toffee sauce covered deep fried dough balls and medjool dates, with a little extra crunch (meal worms and crickets). Squeamish folks can just pretend these tasty treats are topped with chopped nuts!

  • Cantaloupe Lemonade

    This looks SO refreshing. This freshly smashed cantaloupe and lemon drink is made right before your eyes. You can even request a splash of coconut!

  • Deep Fried Butter Tart

    The Calgary Stampede is bringing this Canadian delicacy to the next level. The whole thing gets topped with whipped cream and caramel — yummmm.

  • Deep-Fried Tequila Shot Bites

    Somehow,this treat is non-alcoholic. Tequila-flavoured cake gets deep fried, then topped with icing sugar. Unlike a regular tequila shot, you'll probably remember this one. Like a regular tequila shot, you still might have some regrets.

  • Golden Grasshopper Pie Pop

    This treat from local Calgary vendor Family Freezed looks absolutely glamorous. The creme de menthe and chocolate cookie popsicle is filled with crickets, before being dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with edible gold flakes.

  • Korn On A Stick

    Popcorn + chocolate + caramel = deliciousness.

  • Meatball Sub On A Stick

    It's a meatball sub, but easier to eat on the go. What more is there to say.

  • Oreo Churros

    These might look like some weird kind of licorice but they're actually churros! Made with real Oreo cookies and filled with the cookie's delicious cream centre.

  • Oreo Rice

    If you like this, you might just have found a new use for your home rice cooker. Rice cooked in coconut milk is infused with and then topped with Oreos.

  • PB Dumbbells

    We can guarantee these will be the only barbells we'll be lifting Stampede week. Goey peanut butter bacon balls are battered and deep fried before being topped with chocolate sauce and more bacon.

  • PBO Stack

    This tasty treat is a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup smooshed between two Oreo cookies and deep fried.

  • Poutine Corn Dog

    Everything's better on a stick. Hot dogs are filled with hash browns and cheese, before being dipped in corn batter. No word on if the cheese is actually cheese curds. #PoutinePurists

  • Salted Caramel Deep Fried Coffee

    Take care of your caffeine craving in the most delicious possible way. Deep fried coffee treats are drizzled in caramel and Himalayan sea salt.

  • Mac And Cheese Stuffed Burgers

    Hand-made beef burger patties are stuffed with mac and cheese. DROOL.

  • Teriyaki Chicken Perogies

    Cheddar potato perogies are pan fried in butter, before getting the teriyaki treatment. Sauteed onions, sriracha mayo, sweet ginger teriyaki sauce, green onions, crispy chicken and nori.

  • Godfather Mac And Cheese

    Forget about skipping this treat. Mac and cheese is topped with Italian meatballs and tomato sauce for a tasty lunch.

  • Waffle Cone

    This one is for anyone with a sweet tooth. This Hong Kong-style egg waffle is filled with your choice of five different kinds of ice cream, before being topped with fresh strawberries, candy and Pocky.

