Police are looking for a "clumsy shoplifting suspect" who spilled her haul in a Walmart parking lot in Fergus, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police posted a video to Twitter on Friday asking for the public's help in identifying the female suspect.

Her cart of $650 worth of stolen goods spilled when she fell during her run out the door on April 26. Store employees recognized her from a theft days earlier, when she allegedly got away with $2,500 worth of items, CTV News reported.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

