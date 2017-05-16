Canada Parents
Women Get Makeovers By Little Girls And It's Hilarious

Many little girls grow up admiring their mother's makeup routines.

Whether it's the application of red lipstick, the flick of a mascara wand or the swirl of a blush brush, a fascination and desire to play with makeup can start in childhood, and stick around well past becoming a teenager.

But besides leaving behind a mess of eyeshadows and nail polish stains, what would it look like if a little girl decided to turn into a makeup artist for one day?

The women behind BuzzFeed's Ladylike got that experience firsthand and the results are both hilarious and glorious.

little girls gave adult women makeovers

In the video above, three adorable little girls gave three skeptical adult women not only the makeover of a lifetime, but a lesson in confidence, too.

"I'm going to make Devin look like Taylor Swift," Ellie said of her vision.

women get makeovers by little girls

"I'm going to make Chantal look young," Emmersyn noted, saying it would take eight or more hours to create that particular "pretty and young" look.

little girls gave adult women makeovers

The adult women all agreed that sometimes, little girls are so confident, it makes them brutally honest. But what BuzzFeed's Devin, Freddie and Chantel were left with (besides over-the-top makeovers) was a whole lot of infectious girl power gifted to them by these little beauticians.

"I'm strong and I believe in myself," Olivia said as she performed her glammifying duties.

So. Freakin'. Cute.

To see more of the little girls and their makeup madness, check out the video above!

  • "She said she wanted to have a beard like Daddy"

  • "She honestly thought she did a good job. Lol!!!!!"

  • "'Mummy I want to be beautiful like you.' ...and I never wear make up!"

  • "Rookie mistake. I thought he was being quiet BC he was behaving... Never again."

  • "Trying for that Alice Cooper look."

  • "He wears it better then mummy ! Lol"

  • "Wonderful kids lipgloss that stained everything!"

  • "Gotta love lip gloss! She now has an obsession with ChapStick and EOS ball!"

  • "My son and black nail polishes. If Kiss is looking for a new front man, here you go!"

  • "'Kid-safe' makeup that took a week to fade away. Enough said..."

  • "Brother wanted makeup too!"

  • "Big bro was pretty pleased with himself."

  • "She felt guilty right away, sweet girl."

  • "I don't wear makeup. I believe this was marker!"

  • "I don't even own black eyeshadow. Lol"

  • "This was me! My mom came in and said 'Put your hands up!' Then she ran to get the camera, and I was still there, with my hands in the air."

  • "I'm not sure if I'm amused or afraid for my life."

  • "Hahaha. Halloween lipstick."

  • "Makeup and marker!"

  • "I posted the before picture earlier when Ethan decided to paint his face with my eyeshadow... This was AFTER trying to scrub him down in the shower. I figured he would rock the Brave Heart look until it faded away... Luckily baby wipes work miracles"

  • "'This is soooo my color!' said 5 year old, Amarie!"

