Did you know that you could be up to 4 per cent Neanderthal? It's the premise that drove Cameron to write a book with dual storylines — one about a girl Neanderthal who lived 40,000 years ago, and the other about the archaeologist who's trying to tell the girl's story in the present day. It ties together humans and Neanderthals in unprecedented ways, while Cameron's immense storytelling talents remain completely enthralling. Publish date: Available now

The author of The Space Between Us has crafted another masterpiece with this story of a 10-year-old boy caught between two families in the most dramatic of circumstances — his birth mother, who he was taken away from, and his adoptive father, who wants desperately to keep him. Publish date: June 6, 2017

This short story collection veers from person to person, country to country, visiting people who are in various stages of observing the line between life and death. As the Daily Mail put it, "If you read only one book of short stories this year, it should be this one." Publish date: Available now; paperback May 30, 2017

If you, like us, don't quite understand exactly how things like GPS work — and actually want to know the answer — this book is a delightful take on exactly that. Kakalios, a physics professor who has previously examined the possibility of superheroes' powers, writes in a layperson's way that is accessible and interesting. Publish date: Available now

It's 2074, and the Second American Civil War has started. As the publisher succinctly puts it, this is "a story that asks what might happen if America were to turn its most devastating policies and deadly weapons upon itself." Canadian El Akkad's first book is a feat of imagination and skill. Publish date: Available now

The award-winning author of Olive Kitteridge is back with a semi-sequel to her most recent book, My Name Is Lucy Barton. The adult version of the character and her relationship with her sister and family are at the forefront of this novel, which is sure to engage readers who have loved Strout's past works. Publish date: Available now

Look, we know it's not new, but if you haven't read Moriarty's Big Little Lies yet, and you're looking for a book you just can't put down (like say, for an airplane ride), do yourself a favour and grab this addictive read. And then binge-watch the HBO show. It's fully worth it. Publish date: Available now

Koch has enthralled readers over the past few years with unexpected books like The Dinner, and Dear Mr. M promises to be similarly intriguing. Based on a famous writer who is well past his prime, this dark tale centres around a book that brings strangers together in an unlikely way. Publish date: June 6, 2017

If you're an Austenphile, you're going to want to get your hands on this biography immediately. Though many books have been written about the author, Kelly focuses in on the unpopular-at-the-time issues Austen held up to the light through her novels, and how she transformed that particular medium into the art form we know and love today. Publish date: Available now

Straub, whose book covers always scream "light and breezy" but belie so much more (see: The Vacationers) has a tale of three friends and ex-band members who are now old enough to have kids doing the things they so clearly remember themselves doing. Part coming-of-age (for 50-year-olds), part friendship story, you'll read this one in a flash. Publish date: May 30, 2017

We're suckers for well-written reimaginings of beloved stories, and this new version of Othello, which takes place at a 1970s suburban Washington school, doesn't disappoint. It reframes the story with modern issues of race, while staying true to the original tale of a villain who will stop at nothing to take his revenge. Publish date: Available now

Alexie has always been a prolific writer, but this work, focused around his fraught relationship with his mother, goes to a deeper emotional place than could ever have been anticipated. Funny, sad, compelling and yes, difficult to read, Alexie portrays his upbringing in a visceral way that makes for a captivating work. Publish date: June 13, 2017

If you've read Crazy Rich Asians, we probably don't need to say any more other than "this is the same author," but for those who haven't experienced Kwan's addictive and colourful portrayal of rich Chinese families, now's the time to dive in. In Rich People Problems, Kwan has his characters strewn across Asia in equally dramatic and wealthy settings, and it's a joy to get lost in. Publish date: May 23, 2017

Akana started her now 1.8-million strong YouTube channel after her younger sister killed herself, and she's relied on a brutally honest, highly engaging approach to life advice and commentary ever since (with a huge emphasis on suicide prevention). Her first book is part memoir and part instruction manual, and it is equally as compelling as Akana herself. Publish date: June 13, 2017

A book about a teenage girl with autism living with her adoptive family, Ludwig doesn't opt for the happily-ever-after ending that might be expected with this premise, but instead, presents an original, emotional tale of what's going on inside an adolescent mind and finding your place in the world. Publish date: Available now

Books about art can sometimes feel like, well, work, but anyone with an interest in subject matters ranging from friendship to genius will devour this book. It tells of four pairs of artists — Picasso & Matisse, Manet & Degas, Pollock & de Kooning, Lucian Freud & Francis Bacon — and how each influenced the other in their astounding creations. Publish date: Available now

While we firmly believe that any book can be read on a beach, if there's one person who we'll agree can be put into the "book read" category is, it's Danielle Steel. The fourth best-selling fiction author of all time has written a book about a high-class British lady who becomes (what else?) a French madam. We can't wait for this one. Publish date: June 27, 2017

In case you've missed it, Atwood's essential book has just been turned into a hugely popular TV series, and while we usually hate covers that take on the movie/TV tie-in, we'll make an exception in this case, especially if it means re-reading a book about women's rights and place in the world that feels more relevant than ever right now. Publish date: Available now

And speaking of resurgences, Orwell's classic is a great one to pick up this summer, whether you've previously read it or not. Expressions like "doublethink" and "Big Brother" have become almost ubiquitous in this day and age, and it's worth it to remember where exactly they come from, and what they're referring to. Publish date: Available now