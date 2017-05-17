Canada Living
Emerging Indigenous Voices Literary Award Is The Perfect Response To 'Appropriation Prize' Controversy

EMERGING INDIGENOUS VOICES
Twitter may taketh away but it can also be used to giveth back.

The cultural appropriation controversy that's been roiling across Canada over the past week or so has taken down two white magazine editors, sparked Twitter apologies from the white media bosses at CBC, National Post, Rogers and Macleans and made indigenous luminaries like Jesse Wente go viral with impassioned explanations of why appropriating their stories is wrong.

But the viral success of Emerging Indigenous Voices, "a Canadian literary award to support the vision of emerging indigenous writers," gives a small glimmer of hope that change is coming.

"I was watching the 'appropriation prize' story unfold on Twitter...I didn't want to take up space arguing. I wanted to help create space for creativity and art."
— Robin Parker, Toronto lawyer

After the resignation of Write magazine's Hal Niedzviecki, who ignited the uproar with his "Winning the Appropriation Prize" editorial, and that of Walrus Magazine's now-former editor-in-chief Jon Kay, who ignited the Twitter "joke" session among Canada's media elite about crowdfunding an actual #AppropriationPrize, everyone wondered — what happens next?

Robin Parker, a Toronto lawyer, decided to take that joke to its logical conclusion by crowdfunding an actual Emerging Indigenous Voices award.

"I was watching the 'appropriation prize' story unfold on Twitter in real time and it was so upsetting," Parker told CBC News. "I didn't want to take up space arguing. I wanted to help create space for creativity and art."

The IndieGoGo page went up on May 15 and had made about $1,100 when CBC first wrote about it the next night. But it then exploded on Twitter and by noon on May 17, it was past $24,000, more than doubling the campaign's $10,000 goal.

In the campaign's explanation, Parker wrote:

The #AppropriationPrize events highlighted two things: the lack of diversity in the ranks of senior Canadian editors and journalists, but also the democratizing power of social media. A crowdfunded literary prize won't just support new literary voices and nurture emerging indigenous writers, but is also the ultimate boon to young writers — and to all of you who contribute.

The more money we can raise, the better because it means we have more to give to young artists. But how many people give is also important. Imagine knowing, as a young writer, that your work is being supported by 1000 people. Our contributions, all together, are worth so much more than one big donation. Together we are a chorus of positive change, creating and building.

The campaign's viral success has caught Parker off guard, and she later added an update that read: "We've been overwhelmed by the response on Twitter. It's exciting! We are trying to keep up. Stay tuned as we reach out to indigenous organizations to set up the details of the award, we hope will be managed by an indigenous organization."

Click here to contribute to the Emerging Indigenous Voices award.

Of course, cultural appropriation isn't just a story that affects Canada, as similar controversies are currently ongoing in Australia, over a US$1,300 Chanel boomerang, and in the U.K., over artist Damian Hirst's latest work, as you can see in the videos below.

10 Indigenous Voices That Inspire Us
  • Buffy Sainte-Marie

    Once blacklisted by the U.S. government for producing work that could "encourage widespread citizen protest," Saskatchewan-born artist Buffy Sainte-Marie has built a career around songs of love and dissent. Her "Universal Soldier" became a popular anti-war anthem in the '60s, while her love song "Up Where We Belong" won an Academy Award for best song after it was featured on the soundtrack for "An Officer and a Gentleman." But she has also been a strong spokesperson for indigenous rights, standing against the Kinzua Dam that had displaced part of New York's Seneca Reservation.

  • Ta'Kaiya Blaney

    Ta'Kaiya Blaney emerged in 2010 with "Shallow Waters," a heartfelt song that expressed the young artist's concerns about the threats that oil spills pose to oceans. She has since become a prominent voice opposing the Northern Gateway pipeline, which would transport oil from Alberta to B.C.'s coast for shipping to Asian markets.

  • Phil Fontaine

    After the Oka Crisis brought the relationship between Canada and First Nations to national attention, Phil Fontaine became one of the first people to speak out about sexual abuse in the residential school system. He has since become one of the most visible voices advocating on behalf of indigenous people. As national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, he helped negotiate the Indian Residential Schools Settlement, an agreement that established payouts to survivors and a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

  • Guujaaw

    Haida activist Guujaaw played a key role in the establishment of Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve after protesting logging in the area. He later served as president of the Council of the Haida Nation for 13 years, a role in which he undertook a successful effort to rename B.C.'s Queen Charlotte Islands as "Haida Gwaii," which means "islands of the people."

  • Wab Kinew

    The host of CBC's "8th Fire" documentary series has emerged as one of the most prominent voices articulating indigenous issues in Canada. He was a regular fixture on television as Idle No More protests swept across the country in 2012 and he has since raised his intellectual profile with a successful defense of Joseph Boyden's "The Orenda" in the Canada Reads literary battle. More recently, he was floated as a possible candidate to succeed Shawn Atleo as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

  • Clarence Louie

    Chief Clarence Louie sees economic development as the way forward for B.C.'s Osoyoos Indian Band. It owns vineyards, a golf course and a desert cultural centre. Though Louie is a controversial figure among some indigenous people, prominent politicians such as Prime Minister Stephen Harper look to him as an "example of entrepreneurial spirit," according to CBC.

  • Murray Sinclair

    Murray Sinclair has spent decades seeking justice for indigenous people. He became his province's first indigenous justice when he was named associate chief judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba. He was handed an enormous responsibility when he was named chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2009, a role in which he oversaw testimony from residential school survivors in an effort to educate Canadians about the system's destructive effects on First Nations, Inuit and Metis people.

  • Tanya Tagaq

    Not unlike Buffy Sainte-Marie, Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq is out to defeat stereotypes. In 2012, the Toronto International Film Festival commissioned her to do a soundscape for the silent documentary "Nanook of the North," effectively reclaiming a film which she said had a "bunch of bullshit happy Eskimo stereotypes." And that's just one work that makes her an inspiring artist. More recently, she was harassed online by anti-seal hunt activists after posting a "Sealfie" with her baby next to a dead seal. She fought back against her tormentors and ended up shutting down one of their Twitter accounts with the help of police. We can't wait to see what she does next.

  • Sheila Watt-Cloutier

    This Inuit activist has dedicated her life to ensuring the health and cultural survival of her people. She partook in negotiations toward the Stockholm Convention, which banned persistent organic pollutants that were contaminating the Arctic. She also made climate change a human rights issue when she filed a petition against the U.S. to the Inter-American Commission, alleging that its refusal to reduce emissions was threatening the Inuit.

  • Elijah Harper

    In 1990, with an eagle feather in his hand, Manitoba MLA Elijah Harper helped scuttle the Meech Lake Accord, saying that First Nations were not consulted in discussions toward constitutional amendments that would have recognized Quebec as a "distinct society." Then-Newfoundland Premier Clyde Wells later refused to hold a vote on the accord, and it fell apart. Harper would later be elected as an NDP MP. He died in 2013.

