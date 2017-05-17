ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers can generally be broken down into two categories: those who can parallel park and those who can't.

For those who fall into the latter, this Canadian creation is for you.

A post shared by Help! I am adult. (@helpiamadult) on Aug 6, 2016 at 9:17pm PDT

London, Ont.'s William Liddiard has designed a set of omni-directional tires that, once installed on a vehicle, allow it to glide from side to side.

Meaning you can pull up to a curbside parking spot and just drive in sideways. DRIVE. IN. SIDEWAYS.

Liddiard's Wheels, as they are called, are only a prototype at this point, but he told the London Free Press last year that he hopes to sell his design to a big company.

And while omni-directional tires have been around for decades, he claims his version can hold more weight, and unlike existing models, they require no special modifications during installation — they simply bolt onto the car's tire frame.

(You can watch this game-changing vehicular wizardry in the video above.)

"They are stronger, faster, and more accurately controlled than prior art. They can take a beating," Liddiard wrote on his YouTube channel.

Watch Liddiard’s explainer video on how the wheels work:





