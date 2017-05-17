Canada Living
You CAN Have Outdoor Sex In Canada, But There's A Catch

For adventurous lovers, the arrival of warmer weather means more opportunities to get frisky in the great outdoors. But is having sex outside legal in Canada? And if so, should you do it?

According to Toronto criminal defence lawyer Stephen Hebscher, having sex outdoors isn’t illegal per se, but there are consequences to having sex in public.

“Essentially it’s got to be done in the presence of one or more other persons [for it to be considered an offence], and that doesn’t include the people who are committing the act, obviously,” Hebscher told HuffPost Canada.

“If it’s done in the presence of one or more other persons, or there’s a reasonable likelihood that it’s going to be seen by one or more other persons” then you’ll be in trouble with the law, he explains.

intimate black couple beach

That means couples can be charged with an indecent act under section 173 of the Criminal Code of Canada if they have sex within public view. The maximum sentence, according to the Toronto Sun, is 18 months in jail.

So should you or shouldn’t you have sex outdoors?

While outdoor sex is taboo, Dr. Jessica O’Reilly, sexologist and creator of the Sexual Pro Webinar series, says the act has its benefits.

For one, it can help people live out their sexual fantasies. “The thrill of exhibitionism is a common fantasy,” Dr. Jess told HuffPost Canada in an email. “According to a Quebec-based study of over 1,500 adults, location is a key element of our top sexual fantasies and over 80 per cent of Canadians fantasize about having sex in an unusual place like a public restroom or at the office.”

intimate couple outdoor

Another benefit of outdoor sex is that the thrill of getting caught can “augment excitement and sexual response” and the fresh air can help couples have a stronger orgasm.

“Fresh air (and temperature shifts) against your naked skin can heighten sensation to produce a stronger sexual and orgasmic response,” Dr. Jess explains.

The best spots for outdoor sex

It makes sense that Canadians would want to spice up their sex lives by taking things outdoors. After all, the Great White North’s beautiful landscapes provide plenty of unique places for couples to make love outdoors.

In fact, one of the most uniquely Canadian places to have outdoor sex is in a canoe. Believe it or not, eight per cent of Canadians have done this, according to a 2013 nationwide sex survey conducted by Playtex and Environics Research Group.

couple tent

But if having sex in a canoe isn’t for you, Dr. Jess suggests trying a balcony or a porch. “The balcony or porch is the most popular spot, according to my clients,” she says. “The balcony offers a balance of exhibitionism and security — you’re technically outside, but you can quickly retreat to the comfort of your home (or hotel room) should you be struck with stage fright.”

Another popular place is a tent. While this doesn’t necessarily count as outdoor sex, it still gets you close to nature. Dr. Jess explains, “You’re close enough to hear the wind, feel the outdoor temperature and hear its sounds (and add your own!), but you have the privacy and assurance that you’re not being watched.”

couple kiss outside

On Reddit, a number of people have revealed their favourite spots for outdoor sex.

Getting frisky on a trail at a local park,” one user said of their favourite experience. “It's always fun when there's the possibility of someone walking up on the two of you. Plus you have the added security of being able to see someone coming down the trail before they see you.”

Another added, “Balcony/fire escape of my apartment. There was a corrugated steel divider between my neighbor's balcony, but it didn't block any noise. Had some artificial grass and a towel to lay on. Good times.”

Sex Tips For Overly Busy People
  • Make Any Day Special

    Kristina Wright, author of Bedded Bliss: A Couple’s Guide to Lust Ever After, points out that you don’t have to wait for anniversaries or birthdays to have so-called special sex. Any day can be special, including the anniversary of the first time you made out, the day you've finally potty trained your youngest child, or just because it’s Tuesday. "Whatever it takes, whenever you can manage it, celebrate this crazy, messy, busy life you’ve created together — celebrate any time you can,” Wright says.

  • Get Out Of The House

    It’s tempting to just bunker down and stay in when the weather starts to get chilly, but the problem is that your home has so many things that distract you from alone time: dishes, kids, computers, and even the television. Find a way to physically remove yourself from the things that keep you from making time for each other. Try checking into a nearby hotel for a night or even a local Airbnb spot.

  • Shower Together

    Napping baby? Head to the bathroom and get clean (or dirty) together, Wright suggests. It doesn't have to end in sex — all that matters is the time spent alone together, and the re-connection from touch. As a bonus, you can save time and water!

  • Bring In An Expert

    Sometimes it’s hard to think of ways to reignite the spark when your mind is full of tasks and to-do lists from your busy day. After Nine Tonight, a site run by a husband-and-wife team who've dealt with their own issues around a stalled sex life, offers sex tips that could give you some ideas.

  • Don't Dismiss The Quickie

    Yes, it’s nice to have an entire evening together, but sometimes there just isn't time for an extended romantic rendezvous. Sex doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing event. A quickie can remove the pressure from those, “Oh god, it’s been XX days since we've done it” thoughts in your head, and remind you how much you enjoy spending time together.

  • Schedule Sex

    No, it’s not very romantic to literally make an appointment to get naked with your partner, but is it less romantic than not having the time at all? “No matter how busy you are at work or what sort of responsibilities are distracting you at home, you know you'll have one-on-one time with your love,” says Lori Bizzoco, founder of Cupid’s Pulse. "Turn off your phones, shut the door, and focus on each other."

  • Constantly Kindle The Flame

    Don’t wait until you’re about to have sex to get romantic, advises Heidi Shimberg, co-author of the upcoming book CoupleCEO. "Send romantic and titillating texts or emails randomly throughout the day and week,” Shimberg suggests. "This will make each partner excited and eager for the time to be intimate; they will be extremely less likely to skip being intimate.”

  • But Don't Forget Intimacy

    It’s hard to get revved up for sex when you’re feeling disconnected from your partner. Don’t forget to work on your intimacy as well, in big and little ways. Send a quick note during the day, or text just to say you’re thinking of your spouse. Make a point of touching more often. Talk about how you’re feeling and where you’re struggling. Fostering those connections will make it easier to make sex a priority, and remind you why you’re with this person in the first place.

  • Make A Sexual Bucket List

    Are there things you've always wanted to do in bed, or want to do again? Work on your sexual bucket list together, Wright says, and go to it when you find yourself with some time to spend on it.

  • Simplify

    Not every surface in your house has to be spotless. Not every meal has to be made from scratch. If hiring a bi-weekly cleaner and ordering takeout on Fridays means you have more time for each other, so be it. Sometimes you have to spend money to make whoopee.

  • Turn Off The Big Black Box

    Do you have time to watch "Scandal?" Then you have time to get busy! Set the DVR and get to it. We think Olivia Pope would approve.

  • Talk About Sex

    As time passes in a relationship, it’s easy to get into a rut and just go through the motions, rather than express what you really want (and need) in bed. Sex therapist Williams Lucena, FMD, says it’s time to break this cycle with some frank talk. “Ask each other, ‘What do I need in bed from you?’” he suggests. “Get back to the communication you used to have.”

  • Eat Healthy

    This doesn’t sound like a sex tip, but treating your body right with good nutrition helps the whole body, including your libido, says Debbie Mandel, a stress management expert and author of Addicted to Stress. “Eat healthy foods to reduce cholesterol and keep your cardiovascular system humming,” she adds. “This will ensure that circulation is at peak performance for the ‘southern hemisphere.’”

  • Pick Up Some Chores

    Want to put your partner in the mood for better sex? “Help around the house,” says Mandel. “The best foreplay happens outside the bedroom. By helping with chores and errands, you make them feel valued.”

  • Exercise

    Few things will get you ready to satisfy women quite like getting in regular exercise each day, says Matthew N. Simmons, MD, PhD, of the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute in Cleveland. “Even as little as 15 minutes of exercise daily will improve self-esteem, self-image, and libido,” he says. “Exercise makes the physical aspects of sex more enjoyable. Furthermore, making exercise a habit promotes cardiovascular health, which is necessary for normal erectile function.”

  • But Don't Over Do It

    But don’t overdo it. Too much exercise can have the opposite effect, says Pete McCall, MS, an exercise physiologist with the American Council on Exercise. “Being in an overtraining state produces general feelings of fatigue and low energy and can disrupt sleep patterns and change mood,” he says. “This is hardly a good combination for wooing a romantic partner.”

  • In Fact, Work Out Together

    If exercise is good, then exercising with your lover is an even better sex tip, says Mandel. “Working out together ensures that both libidos and endorphins will be up,” she says. “Since you’re both already sweating, take it to the next level. Stretching together is also a good idea.”

  • Abstain A Bit

    Abstinence as a sex tip? Believe it or not, it’s a surefire way to improve sex and make your next encounter with your lover even more exciting. “Practice abstinence for a couple of days, a weekend, or a week,” says Mandel. “Abstinence does make the heart grow fonder and makes you lust after forbidden fruit.”

  • Plan For Sex

    It may not sound that romantic, but Dr. Simmons says it’s a great way to improve your sex life and satisfy women. Construct a plan for having sex, he suggests: “Setting aside time or arranging opportunities for sex is very important, especially for busy couples or those with children. Don’t let the frequency of sex dwindle due to fatigue or the inability to find the ‘right time.’”

  • Send Your Partner A Text

    Make use of technology. Want to keep her in the mood for sex later that night while you’re stuck at the office? Use your cell phone or e-mail. “Send her sexy messages throughout the day,” advises Mandel.

  • Compliment Her

    Want a foolproof way to drive her wild and ensure better sex? “Find a particular feature, and tell her that she is the best in this class,” says Mandel.

  • Focus On Relaxation

    Men like to get excited for better sex, but women are more likely to get in the mood through relaxation. “Wash her hair in the shower or massage her scalp to relax her,” says Debbie Mandel, a stress management expert and author of Addicted to Stress. “A woman needs to be relaxed before she is ready to receive.”

  • Foreplay

    Regardless of how you get revved up for better sex, Matthew N. Simmons, MD, PhD, of the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute in Cleveland, suggests not skimping on the foreplay — no matter how long you have been together as a couple. “Foreplay contributes greatly to stronger orgasms and improved sex,” he says. “Gearing up your autonomic nervous system will increase sensitivity, excitement, and strength of orgasm. Your patience and attentiveness will pay dividends.”

  • Think Like Your Partner

    Natalie Bencivenga, co-founder, editor, and writer of twodaymag.com, advises thinking like a woman. “To think like a woman in bed, you don’t have to be one,” she says. “Give attention to some of her most neglected areas, like her neck, her feet, her inner thighs. Tease her mercilessly. Make her want it. You will be surprised what a build-up will bring!”

  • Let Them Take The Lead

    Men so often take the lead in bed. Sometimes, the key to better sex is letting her be in charge. “Don’t be afraid to let your mate lead,” says Joyce Morley, EdD, a licensed counsellor in Decatur, Ga. “Allow your mate to initiate sexual pleasure on occasions, as well as taking the top position.”

  • Don't Overlook Lubricant

    According to Bencivenga, there’s no shame in using lubricant to satisfy women. “Many guys think that since women get wet, if we aren’t wet, then we aren’t into it,” she says. “That’s not true. Sometimes, whether it’s stress, certain times of the month, or fatigue, women can have a hard time getting physically aroused even when they are mentally in the game. Lubricant in the bedside drawer is your new best friend.”

  • Switch It Up

    If you’re experiencing a case of the “same-old, same-old,” working on adding a little variety is the key to better sex, says Simmons. “Spice things up by planning and discussing variations on your usual sexual habits,” he explains. “Lingerie, toys, new positions, and other creative additions can enhance intimacy and orgasm.”

  • Change Locations

    Another way to add variety and improve sex life, suggests Mandel, is to try some place new. “Do it in different places to experience a different energy,” she says. “Take it outdoors if you are overwhelmed with technology and want to get back your natural rhythm.”

  • Just Don't Have Sex, Make Love

    Does it feel lately like it’s just sex? “Try making love,” advises Dr. Morley. “You make love with that special someone, but you have sex with anybody.”

  • Use Touch Even Without Sex

    Even when you’re not having sex, you can still improve your sex life by using touch in an intimate, but not sexual, way. “Touching is important, but doesn't always mean sex,” says Morley. “It is important to be intimate with your mate by touching her with love and affection on a daily basis. Kiss daily, and don’t be afraid to allow her to reciprocate.”

  • Take Care Of Your Penis

    “Take good care of your penis,” says Dr. Simmons. “Penile injury is usually sustained when your partner is on top or when the penis buckles from missed penetration. If things are getting out of hand, ask your partner to ease up. If you suspect a penile fracture due to a perceived ‘pop’ followed by bruising, see a urologist immediately.”

