This Is Why Babies Tremble When They Aren't Cold Or Crying

Ever notice your newborn's chin quiver without a tear in sight? Or maybe their legs tremble quickly making you wonder if they're cold. It's not just you, it's actually your baby's brain.

Within the first two years of life, your baby's brain and central nervous system undergo a lot of developmental change and maturation, Dr. Evan Lewis, pediatric neurologist and director of the Neurology Centre of Toronto, tells HuffPost Canada.

newborn

And for the first two months, baby's life is especially affected by these changes. "When a baby is born, his/her normal reflexes are immature resulting in them being overactive," Lewis explains. Trembling and quivering should come to a complete stop after this period.

Overactive reflexes can result in chin and lower lip quivering as well as jittery limbs multiple times a day. As the nervous system develops, inhibitory signals mature and jitteriness/tremors disappear.

sad baby

Another factor that can cause newborn tremors is high levels of hormones like norepinephrine, which functions similarly to adrenaline. "These are released in response to the human body adapting to its new air-breathing world," Lewis says. The hormones have a stimulating effect which can manifest in tremors and uninhibited movements. Over time, these hormone levels decrease, which also puts an end to baby jitters.

Jitters and jerkiness can be caused by the same neurological changes, but Lewis says jerky movements are "slightly more worrisome than tremors or jitteriness."

Fast, brief, jerky movements can occur both singly or repetitively and are referred to as myoclonus — a muscle twitch followed by relaxation. Generally speaking, myoclonus is not harmful (hiccups are a form or myoclonus) but occasionally it can be so severe that it can limit a person's ability to eat, talk and walk, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes reports.

shaky baby

If you notice your child making jerk-like movements, Lewis says you should try to stop them by restraining the jerking limb or provoking a different movement through a loud clap or by quickly moving the baby from one position to another. And don't worry too much about discomfort — the movements are generally not harmful and usually stop on their own.

If they don't, other tricks for stopping or preventing quivering are to slowly and gently bend the limb or put a finger or soother in the mouth.

If your child experiences myoclonus in their sleep, try waking up the child. "Benign Neonatal Sleep Myoclonus usually stops by four months of age," says Lewis.

sleeping baby

Age isn't the only factor to consider when it comes to tremors — Lewis recommends consulting a doctor if jitters are excessive; they don't stop with intervention; are linked to eye rolling, sucking, chewing or tongue movements; or if your child appears unwell.

When consulting a doctor be sure to provide a complete pregnancy and family history. Newborns may also require a thorough neurological examination to rule out any abnormalities.

  • Shedding their skin

    Why is my baby's skin falling off??!! It's okay, it's standard procedure. Within a few days of being born, many babies – particularly those who were overdue – start to flake and peel a little bit. You may find it most noticeable on their hands and feet, but it can be all over. You don't have to do anything, just let nature take its course – there's a whole gorgeous new layer underneath. If you want to, you could rub your baby's skin with a little olive oil, which will soften the dry patches and improve their appearance.

  • Crying (all the time)

    The volume level in your household is not going to return to normal for a very, very long time. Babies cry – a lot. While crying is designed to flood your body with adrenaline, and prompt you to address your baby's every need, remember that your little one is not always particularly upset when they cry, it's just their way of communicating what they require. If your baby cries persistently, especially in the early evening, they might have colic. As hellish as it will feel for a while, even with colic, your baby isn't going to suffer any long term harm, and this too shall pass.

  • Making odd noises while sleeping

    Gosh, how best to describe those moans, groans and grunts? For some reason, newborns can make exceedingly strange noises while they sleep – noises which might have you thinking your baby has been swapped for a woodland creature. I can't tell you why they do it (perhaps they're just dreaming of finding their voice!), but I can tell you many, many babies do.

  • Having blue hands and feet

    In newborns, having blue-ish hands and feet is quite common. It's called acrocyanosis and it's down to your baby's immature circulatory system. In some infants, the blueness will go after a day or two, in others it can last a bit longer, and might be prominent when it's chilly. They'll be pink all over soon enough – but if you ever notice blue hues on the face or around the lips, that's when to seek help.

  • Doing a huge black poo

    If no-one warned you about your baby's first few poos, they might come as a bit of a shock. Very dark green/almost black, enormous and sticky – it might take several goes with a wet cotton wool ball to remove that gunk from their bottom! What your baby is actually passing is meconium – it's a mixture of mucus and amniotic fluid which they swallowed whilst in your womb. Don't be alarmed, it's a sign that your baby's bowels are working properly – and pretty soon all will settle down.

  • Pooing all the time, or hardly ever

    Some babies poo every time they feed, while others go for days without so much as a windypop. And it can change week by week. However often they're going though, almost every scenario is 'normal'. The contents of your baby's nappy will vary wildly, too, from grainy to mucus-y, from green to yellow. But as long as they're passing their poo with ease, they're fine.

  • Having a soft, pulsating spot on top of their head

    Yes, you probably already knew about the fontanelle before you had a baby, but now there it is, and isn't it odd? Can you touch it? Should you worry if someone else touches it? Won't they be poking your baby's brain?! Don't fret. Yes there is a gap in your baby's skull, which is a bit more fragile than the bony bits. But actually, your baby's brain is very well protected, by several layers of tough tissue and membranes. It'll close up between seven and 12 months.

  • Puking (all the time)

    If your baby seems to be sick literally every time they have a feed, it's natural you should worry whether they're being nourished at all. But many newborns do this – the valve which keeps the milk in their tummy takes a while to get really strong, and so they're prone to regurgitating milk, especially when they're nice and full. Take heart, if they're gaining weight, all is good.

  • Irregular breathing

    Have you spent a couple of hours watching them sleep yet? Most parents do, and it can make them worry even more! Tiny babies seemingly have pretty irregular breathing patterns, especially when they sleep. Actually, they're varying between quick, deep breaths, and short, shallow ones. And sometimes (CRIPES!) your baby might not actually take a breath for up to 10 seconds. It can scare the hell out of you, but it's what babies do.

  • Getting...what is that...acne?!

    In the first few weeks, lots of babies have a break out. It might be down to Mum's hormones still circulating around their little body, or could just be down to the sebaceous glands in their skin settling down. Little white spots, called milia, can appear on the cheeks, forehead and chin, and this might develop into baby acne, where the spots turn red and look somewhat angrier. You don't need to do anything at all. Cleanse with water (definitely not with Clearasil!) and it'll usually have gone by the time your baby is six weeks old.

