Childhood Bullying Can Cause Health Issues Well Into Adulthood

Most people are very aware that bullying has a negative impact on children. But a new study has found that these issues could stick around well into adulthood.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh revealed that people who were bullied as kids and experienced mental and physical health issues as a result can suffer from these problems for years to come.

They also found that taunted children are more likely to have trouble with finances, be treated unfairly by others and were less optimistic about their futures.

Bullies, on the other hand, were more likely to smoke both cigarettes and marijuana, be more stressed and also have the tendency to be more hostile and aggressive.

As for physical health, neither group showed any attributes of inflammation or metabolic syndrome — a "cluster of conditions" that can lead to stroke or diabetes — in adulthood, but both bullies and the bullied are at a higher risk of heart disease.

bullying

But it doesn't just stop there.

According to Stop Bullying, a U.S. anti-bullying initiative, kids who are picked on can also experience anxiety, depression, loneliness and changes in eating and sleeping patterns, all of which can continue to affect them well over the age of 18.

As for the bullies, the site suggests this cohort is more likely to binge drink and abuse drugs, have criminal offenses, and be abusive towards their romantic partners or children later on in life.

Watch the video above to learn more on this distressing topic.

The Best Defense Against Bullying Is Books
  • Molly Lou Melon makes no secret of her unique appearance. The wonderful illustrations, by David Catrow, also reinforce Molly's quirky yet endearing looks. With the support of her grandmother, Molly exudes confidence and joy, radiating beauty even as her unusual features are emphasized. When Molly moves away from her grandmother and to a new school, she relies on that very confidence as she encounters people who bully her and the way she looks.

  • A clever parent teaches an important lesson in Enemy Pie. The narrator, a young boy, is certain that the arrival of his enemy, Jeremy Ross, to the neighborhood will make his life miserable. His father offers him some sneaky advice about how to deal with the situation, promising that if his son is nice to Jeremy for a whole day, he will create and serve a pie that will rid the neighborhood of Jeremy forever. Readers will see how kindness can be an effective tool in dealing with difficult peers.

  • Mean Jean fills the role of the bully, here called the "recess queen," commanding control and power at the playground. The recess dynamics are overthrown, however, when a new character, Katie Sue arrives. Katie Sue's kindness and new perspective teach readers that often even the worst of bullies, like Mean Jean, want to play with others too.

  • Chrysanthemum is a mouse with an unusual name. Her supportive family loves and embraces both the name and the young mouse, leading Chrysanthemum herself to find her identity magical. When she arrives at school, however, classmates do not respond as kindly to her name, cruelly throwing flower-related terms at her. The continued support of her family, along with the introduction of a kind and uniquely named music teacher, allow Chrysanthemum to embrace her name and all of the individuality that goes along with it.

  • Otoshi demonstrates how a seemingly simple story about colors can actually become an important tale about bullying and personalities. In this world, Red is "HOT" and mean and begins bullying cool blue. One enters the scene and stands up to Red, teaching understanding through colors and numbers.

  • Issues of race and friendship are central to this beautifully written and illustrated book. Woodson tells the tale of the friendship between two young girls, Clover and Annie. Their friendship carries the weight of racial segregation: Clover, who is African-American lives on the other side of a fence that separates her from Annie, who is white. Woodson emphasizes the power of friendship and connectedness.

  • Unhei has just moved to America from Korea and on her first day of school, she is worried about how her classmates will react to her name. She decides to withhold her name and, instead, plans to pick a new name out of a jar. The growing support of her classmates leads to her own acceptance of her true name.

  • Eleanor Estes' classic book is both heartbreaking and hopeful. A girl named Wanda Petronski wears the same blue dress to school every day. When her classmates make fun of her, she lies and claims that she has one hundred dresses at home. Her classmates see through her lie and their bullying grows more extreme, ultimately causing Wanda to leave the school. Maddie, another student who has watched these events unfold, feels real empathy for Wanda and for the outcome of the situation, vowing always to stand up to bullying in the future. The beauty of the book is not in a perfectly happy ending, but in the sensitive way these subjects are addressed.

  • A fourth-grader named Jake shares some of his experiences with bullying. Clements conveys important messages on handling bully situations while crafting a story that is as enjoyable to read as many of his other popular books.

  • Auggie, born with a facial deformity, goes to public school for the first time in fifth grade. My absolute favorite book of the year, and maybe one of my new favorites of all time, reading this book can change lives. The parents and sister all play vital roles in the book, too. The author describes the book as a "meditation on kindness".

  • Bradley Chalkers is a fifth grader who does not fit in. In many ways, Bradley fits the mold of the school bully: he is mean, unfriendly, and older than the rest of the kids in his grade. But a school counselor, Carla Davis, sees the potential in Bradley and offers him her support and guidance.

  • Friendship is at the heart of this beautiful novel. Stead's story is laced with elements of mystery and allusions to other significant children's literature (most strikingly, Madeleine L'Engles A Wrinkle in Time). The protagonist, sixth-grader Miranda, is smart and observant, bold but also vulnerable.

  • Fitzhugh's timeless book documents the adventures of spunky Harriet, who spies on the people around her. Harriet jots down her sometimes biting observations in her notebook, a fun hobby until her notebook and all that is written in it is discovered. Harriet is left to deal with the difficult fallout from this discovery.

  • A group of four middle schoolers are bonded together by their individual inabilities to fit in. They are all "misfits," in one way or another, and each bring a different perspective and different voice to the concept.

  • At the age of twelve, Carley Connors has already experienced some of the most difficult of challenges. Raised for most of her life in an unstable family environment, Carley's world is uprooted when she is placed in the care of a foster family, the Murphys. The Murphys provide Carley with care and support, and the novel follows Carley's constant process of learning to understand herself and her place in the world.

