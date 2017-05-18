Calgary Police Searching For 2 Groups Who Opened Fire At Each Other

ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying two groups who began shooting each other in a residential neighbourhood.

The incident happened on March 17 in Saddle Ridge just before 6 p.m., when about eight people began firing gunshots at the intersection of Saddlecrest Park and Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. Police said at least six shots were fired, and two bullets were found in nearby homes.

One of two suspects arrested after the altercation, 21-year-old Jasdeep Brar, has been charged with weapons offences. But police still have several unanswered questions.

Identities and whereabouts of the others involved are still unknown, and the motive is unclear. They've released a photo captured by a nearby CCTV camera in hopes for new leads.

They're also looking for two vehicles that sped away from the scene: a 2007 white Honda Civic, and a 2015 white Honda Accord.

Police say they suspect those involved to be of South Asian descent and in their early 20s.

Community members concerned

Members of the residential community joined police at a press conference Thursday to voice their worries.

"There are concerns for the safety of our kids and families," Riyaz Khawaja of the Saddle Ridge Community Association said. He added that residents are "shocked" by the events, and urged those with information to come forward.

Also on HuffPost: