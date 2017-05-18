Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

'Growing Pains' Co-Stars Reunite To Pay Tribute To Their Favourite TV Dad

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Alan Thicke is a TV dad we’ll never forget — and neither will his cast members from “Growing Pains.”

On a special episode of “The Dr. Oz Show,” airing Thursday, three cast members reunited for the first time since Thicke’s death to talk about how they’re coping and to share their fond memories of the late actor.

growing pains alan thicke
Left to right: Kirk Cameron (Mike), Tracey Gold (Carol), Alan Thicke (Jason), Ashley Johnson (Chrissy), Joanna Kerns (Maggie), Jeremy Miller (Ben).

Joanna Kerns, who played Thicke’s TV wife, Maggie Seavers, admitted his death still feels “very surreal.”

“We loved him. We were a family,” she said. “We spent, you know, 10, 12 hours together a day sometimes. Sometimes we were with Alan and each other more than we were with our regular family. We miss him.”

Thicke unexpectedly passed away in December after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his youngest son, 19-year-old Carter. Thicke was 69 years old.

According to Tracey Gold, who played Thicke’s onscreen daughter Carol, she had a “weird” and “very surreal experience” the day Thicke died.

Initially, Gold thought Thicke had passed away that evening, but later learned that his death occurred around noon. At that time, the 48-year-old was on her way to meet her husband, Bobby, at his work.

I started to feel this rush over me,” she explained. “I felt dizzy and that never happens to me. I never get sick. But I was like, ‘Bobby, I need to sit down … I don't feel well.’ I didn’t even think I could get behind the wheel and drive.”

The feeling finally passed after a few moments, and Gold found out about Thicke’s death later that day.

alan thicke tracey gold
Tracey Gold and Alan Thicke in 2013.

Jeremy Miller, who played the youngest son, Ben, on “Growing Pains,” also appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” to talk about the last day he spent with Thicke.

“Tracey and I got to spend a wonderful day with him. We got to sit there and just talk and tell stories and mess around all day. It was really special,” the 40-year-old said.

Miller also spoke to the late actor about a new show he was working on. “Even with everything going on, Alan being Alan, on the phone, doing autographs, selling his book, doing this, working, taking meetings, he still took me aside, talked to me about the show, gave me a little advice,” Miller said. “That’s just who he was. He was so generous with his time.”

Thicke certainly touched the hearts of many with his role as the beloved dad, Jason Seaver. At the time of his death, a number of fans and cast members paid tribute to the late actor on social media, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

growing pains alan thicke leonardo dicaprio
The cast of "Growing Pains."

The Hollywood star actually got his break on the '80s sitcom at the age of 17. So when Thicke’s death was announced in December, DiCaprio also took the time to pay tribute to him.

“Alan was a devoted father, husband, friend and role model,” DiCaprio wrote on his Facebook page. “He knew how to harness the power of the entertainment industry to be a positive influence in so many lives – including mine. He had tremendous class, a huge heart, and he taught me and so many others the valuable lessons about humility and gratitude. I miss him already.”

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Stars You Forgot Were On 'Growing Pains'
of
  • Leonardo DiCaprio

    Young Leo appeared on “Growing Pains” when he was 17 years old. The actor played Luke Brower, the abandoned homeless teen who appeared on the show’s final season. Luke was taken in by the Seaver family thanks to the determination of Mike Seaver (Kirk Cameron). Watch: YouTube

  • Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt played two different characters that appeared in separate episodes. Pitt first guest starred in 1987. At the time, he was 24 years old and played Carol’s latest crush. His second guest appearance was in 1989 when he played musician Jonathan Keith. Watch: YouTube

  • Hank Azaria

    The same year Hank Azaria began voice acting on “The Simpsons,” he guest starred on “Growing Pains” as Steve Stevenson. Azaria was 25 years old at the time.

  • Hilary Swank

    Playing Sasha Serotsky on the show was one of Hilary Swanks’ first roles. At the time she was 16 years old and starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Back in April, Swank posted this photo (left) on Instagram saying: “#fbf to my 16 year old self on the set of Growing Pains where I met, guess who in righthand side of the pic? Who became my dear friend and just sent this over to remind me how time flies...boy, does it ever!! #timeflies #toofast #makethemostofit.”

  • Heather Graham

    Believe it or not, “Growing Pains” was Heather Graham’s first credited acting gig at age 17. In 1987, the actress appeared in two episodes playing different characters: Samantha and Cindy.

  • Matthew Perry

    Matthew Perry appeared in three episodes of “Growing Pains” in 1989. The actor played Sandy, a college student who was the love interest of Carol Seaver. In the show, Sandy is hospitalized after drinking and driving. Although he is shown recovering in hospital, his death is revealed two scenes later. According to the L.A. Times, Perry’s character was purposely introduced for a short time so that his death would have a big impact on the audience. Watch: YouTube

  • Jennie Garth

    Before playing Kelly Taylor on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Jennie Garth guest starred as the flirtatious girl who catches the eyes of brothers Ben and Mike Seaver. Watch: YouTube

  • Robin Thicke

    Considering that Alan Thicke played a leading role on the show, it’s no surprise that his now famous son Robin made a guest appearance. Robin Thicke played an extra in two episodes before playing the minor role of Ralph in an episode in 1989. He was only 12 at the time.

  • Candace Cameron Bure

    Candace Cameron Bure also had a family connection on the show. Her older brother Kirk Cameron played big brother Mike Seaver. The same year Bure began her famous stint on “Full House,” she also made an appearance on “Growing Pains” in the role of Jenny Foster. The character appeared in only two episodes in 1987 and 1988.

  • Brian Austin Green

    Brian Austin Green appeared as a rapper on an episode of the show’s sixth season. He was 18 years old.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 