Victoria Day Recipes: 24 Delicious Meals To Make This Long Weekend

Barbecue season is back — not that we weren't already grilling in our garages — but with the Victoria Day long weekend fast approaching we're ready to throw a few steaks on the grill and really celebrate patio season.

In the slideshow below, we've rounded up 24 delicious recipes to take you from the May 2-4 weekend straight on through to the end of summer. From mushroom skewers to beef ribs, there's something in here for everyone, including frozen cocktails for those who don't drink beer.

Heading to cottage country for the long weekend? Pack up some parmesan garlic roasted baby potatoes or a delicious layered buffalo chicken dip for the drive up and then unpack the salads and meats on site.

24 Victoria Day Recipes
of
  • Spring Vegetable Ceviche

    Get the recipe from Blissful Basil.

  • Parmesan Garlic Roasted Baby Potatoes

    Get the recipe from The Yummy Life.

  • BBQ Beef Ribs With Spicy Pineapple Rum Glaze

    Get the recipe from Eat In Eat Out.

  • Cashew Chicken Salad With Creamy Cashew Dressing

    Get the recipe from Clean Eating.

  • Chipotle Cheddar Sweet Potato Bites

    Get the recipe from Foraged Dish.

  • Dill Pickle Potato Salad

    Get the recipe from Spend With Pennies.

  • Kimchi Gazpacho

    Get the recipe from Suzanne Spiegoski.

  • French Bean Salad

    Get the recipe from Well Plated.

  • Frozen Coconut Mojitos

    Get the recipe from Whitney Bond.

  • Greek Lemon Chicken Skewers with Tzatziki Sauce

    Get the recipe from Recipe Runner.

  • Layered Buffalo Chicken Dip

    Get the recipe from How Sweet It Is.

  • Mint Lemonade

    Get the recipe from Love & Food ForEva.

  • Rainbow Salmon Skewers

    Get the recipe from The View From Great Island.

  • Roasted Beet Salad With Steak Strip

    Get the recipe from Brown Sugar.

  • Grilled Spring Onion And Eggplant Pizza

    Get the recipe from Salt Pepper Skillet.

  • Spring Onion Raita

    Get the recipe from The Veggie Indian.

  • Freeform Tomato Tart

    Get the recipe from Ricki Heller.

  • Grilled Nectarine Salad

    Get the recipe from The Taste SF.

  • Frozé (Frozen Rosé)

    Get the recipe from Basil & Bubbly.

  • Parmesan Chive Corn on the Cob

    Get the recipe from Must Love Home.

  • Strawberry Salsa

    Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven.

  • Berry Watermelon Fruit Salad

    Get the recipe from Fork Knife Swoon.

  • Balsamic Garlic Grilled Mushroom Skewers

    Get the recipe from Closet Cooking.

  • Balsamic Barbecued Beets

    Get the recipe from The Spruce.

