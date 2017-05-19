Canada Living
British Bakeshop Teaches Bread Making To Improve Mental Health

If you find baking to be both rewarding and relaxing, you aren't alone — psychologists have long cited the benefits of baking on mental health.

“There’s a lot of literature for connection between creative expression and overall wellbeing," Donna Pincus, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at Boston University, told HuffPost. "Whether it’s painting or it’s making music [or baking], there is a stress relief that people get from having some kind of an outlet and a way to express themselves.”

Which might be why mental health charity The Centre For Better Health founded the Better Health Bakery in east London.

baking bread

The bakery offers 12-week courses for adults with poor mental health, where participants learn to bake fresh sourdough loaves and pastries.

Baking, like knitting, gardening, and journaling, improves mindfulness, helping reduce anxiety while increasing happiness.

It's a scenario 2012 "The Great British Bake Off" winner John Whaite knows all too well. "When I'm in the kitchen, measuring the amount of sugar, flour, or butter I need for a recipe or cracking the exact number of eggs — I am in control. That's really important as a key element of my condition is a feeling of no control," he previously told the BBC.

Control isn't the only thing you gain from baking — there's many aspects, like the teamwork, aroma, and sharing, that make baking all the more enjoyable.

  • Taking It Slow

    Baking demands exact measurements and ingredients, and rushing through it will only result in a less delicious product. Doing things at a slower pace can help you feel calmer — especially during this time of year when you feel like you're constantly rushing.

  • Using Your Hands

    So many of us are tied to screens for our jobs and leisure time that we forget how satisfying it can be to use our hands. According to psychologists Carrie and Alton Barron, half of our brain's cortex is mapped to the hands, so it's just as important to use them to create things to keep our brains healthy.

  • Teamwork

    While it's lovely to have some quiet time to bake, if you have a friend or family member who wants to take part in the activity, all the better. Working with someone to achieve a goal — even something as small as a tin of muffins — can boost your mood instantly.

  • Take In The Smells

    You've heard of aromatherapy, but have you ever thought about it as applied to the smell of baked goods? Whether it's because freshly a baked cake reminds you of happy childhood memories or the scent of vanilla is a throwback to your junior high perfume, these kinds of scents tend to boost positivity. Plus, according to Calm Clinic, if you start associating smells with relaxing, you can call them up anytime in the future to help you breathe a little easier.

  • Make It A Habit

    Having a routine is something that is cited as a key tool to success for many CEOs, so why wouldn't that be the case for mental health too? Get into a regular baking (or cooking) routine can give a sense of discipline to your week.

  • Using Your Creativity

    Following a recipe is fantastic, but one of the best parts of baking comes with the decorating portion of the project where your creativity comes into play. The opportunity to express yourself (yes, even if it's just with icing) can improve your mood, as well as your ability to communicate.

  • Giving To Others

    It's something you hear a lot this time of year, but you should keep it in mind for all 12 months: giving to others will make you feel even better than receiving, making you feel more confident and like you belong, according to Mental Health Foundation. And really, who keeps all their baked goods for themselves?

