Harry Styles, the world's favourite new pop star and all-around dazzling young man, jumped in a car with James Cordon to sing some tunes, and lets just say things got romantic when power ballads and romantic comedy lines began to unfold.

After years of having to share the backseat with his fellow members of One Direction (RIP, 2010-2016) (although fans will tell you that it's just a hiatus, to which we say we're very skeptical of), the 23-year-old British heartthrob graduated to the front seat alongside "The Late Late Show" host to belt out a few tunes from his top-charting debut album, "Harry Styles."

Making fans around the world collectively sigh in fondness, Styles revealed that sometimes when he performs his new smash hit, "Sign of the Times," he cries.

"Yeah, I find it quite emotional," the hopefully-future-Gucci spokesperson revealed. "In, like, ... a cool way."

From swapping clothes to reciting lines from famous rom-coms (Harry as Julia Roberts in "Notting Hill"? As Kate Winslet in "Titanic" ? Must-see performance, FYI), it's a carpool karaoke for the books.

Harry Styles can do it all, that's for sure.