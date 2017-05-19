Canada Living
Harry Styles Joins James Cordon For Carpool Karaoke And Things Get Romantic

Harry Styles, the world's favourite new pop star and all-around dazzling young man, jumped in a car with James Cordon to sing some tunes, and lets just say things got romantic when power ballads and romantic comedy lines began to unfold.

After years of having to share the backseat with his fellow members of One Direction (RIP, 2010-2016) (although fans will tell you that it's just a hiatus, to which we say we're very skeptical of), the 23-year-old British heartthrob graduated to the front seat alongside "The Late Late Show" host to belt out a few tunes from his top-charting debut album, "Harry Styles."

Making fans around the world collectively sigh in fondness, Styles revealed that sometimes when he performs his new smash hit, "Sign of the Times," he cries.

"Yeah, I find it quite emotional," the hopefully-future-Gucci spokesperson revealed. "In, like, ... a cool way."

From swapping clothes to reciting lines from famous rom-coms (Harry as Julia Roberts in "Notting Hill"? As Kate Winslet in "Titanic" ? Must-see performance, FYI), it's a carpool karaoke for the books.

Harry Styles can do it all, that's for sure.

19 Reasons Why We Love Harry Styles
  • 1. He's got lovely, bouncy curls which we'd love to run our fingers through.

  • 2. He's not afraid of getting naked.

  • 3. He's got a rather nice voice, which he could serenade us with.

  • 4. He was the cutest kid ever - just look at those cheeks!

  • 5. His bromance with Nick 'Grimmy' Grimshaw. We heart a good bit of man love.

  • 6. He scrubs up well in a suit. Yum!

  • 7. He loves animals *melts*.

  • 8. He gave Taylor Swift enough material for about 10 more albums during their relationship.

  • 9. He has tattoos. Lots of tattoos. OK, many are questionable but it just adds to his allure.

  • 10. He loves his mum. Bless!

  • 11. He always gets the best girls (we love Flacko almost as much as Harry).

  • 12. He's part of our favouritest band ever (ok, this week) - One Direction.

  • 13. He's got a filthy mouth.

  • 14. He's got some flashy cars. And a Capri. This is very cool indeed.

  • 15. He's not afraid to make a fool of himself (yes, that is him inside that thing).

  • 16. He's touchy feely. Especially when it comes to his bandmate's bits.

  • 17. He's the Robbie of 1D.

  • 18. He's charitable - 1D are releasing this year's Comic Relief single.

  • 19. He'd be an amazing mate. We are sure of this.

