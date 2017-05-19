ADVERTISEMENT

Supermodel Niki Taylor is proving she’s still a total beach babe.

The 42-year-old recently appeared in Swimsuits For All’s latest summer campaign alongside plus-size model Ashley Graham and singer and dancer Teyana Taylor. Although Taylor hasn’t posed in a swimsuit since the '90s, the campaign photos prove she’s still got it!

@swimsuitsforall giving me life with sexy swimsuits, no matter what age, shape, or size. #SummerIsHere #SwimsuitsForAllSummer17 A post shared by Niki Taylor (@nikilovesu) on May 18, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

“I haven’t been in a swimsuit [in front of the camera] since the ’90s, so I was a bit nervous,” she admitted to People magazine. “But my life was always being outside and I live for the beach.”

Taylor gained fame in the 1990s, regularly appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and posing next to fellow '90s supermodels such as Claudia Schiffer.

A post shared by Niki Taylor (@nikilovesu) on Aug 25, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT

In 2001, Taylor was in a near-fatal car accident that left her in a coma for six weeks. She not only required major surgery on her lungs and liver, but required blood donations and extensive physical therapy.

Since then, the model has focused on her family and her charity work, but when the opportunity to get back in front of the camera came along, she couldn’t turn it down.

"I’ve had four children, taken time off and had some pretty major surgery… so it was never something I was thinking about, but then I thought… 'Why not?'" she told People. “And I have to tell you, it was great.”

Timeless bae. 😍 @nikilovesu, the original @si_swimsuit model. #SummerIsHere #SwimsuitsForAllSummer17 A post shared by Swimsuits For All (@swimsuitsforall) on May 18, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

As the name suggests, Swimsuits For All’s summer campaign is all about inclusivity and is aimed at women of all shapes, sizes and ages. True to its word, the brand offers swimsuits from sizes four to 22, Paper reports.

The campaign was also inspired by “Baywatch” thanks to the upcoming reboot, and shows each model dressed in an iconic red one-piece swimsuit. Naturally, all three ladies are total stunners.