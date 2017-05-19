ADVERTISEMENT

Queen of TV Shonda Rhimes has certainly flipped the script when it comes to telling diverse stories on the small screen, and now she's doing the same for the beauty world.

Teaming up with Dove Real Beauty Productions, Rhimes is collaborating with all types of women to share how they define "beautiful" for themselves.

"I think, for a lot of people, there are many who are comfortable with wider definitions of beauty and who frankly already think they’re amazing and beautiful," the 47-year-old tells Bustle. "And there are a lot of people who have been trapped by what they see in magazines or on TV."

"Beauty is how you define yourself. Not how you let everybody else define you."

For the first installment of the series, the "Grey's Anatomy" creator interviewed Cathleen Meredith, creator of Fat Girls Dance, a group that celebrates plus-size women who love dancing.

And for Meredith, her definition of beauty is "fearlessness," which her in opinion "always looks gorgeous."

On the other hand, it seems like Rhimes is quite comfortable in her own skin — as she should be.

Back in early April, the screenwriter made headlines for rocking a fabulous US$3000 Dolce & Gabbana pasta dress to celebrate "Scandal's" 100th episode. Yes you read that right — PASTA!

The dress? @dolcegabbana And why yes, that IS pasta! #scandal 100th episode celebration A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

But as for her latest project, Rhimes is ecstatic to put more women out there.

"I have always told stories to show us who we really are — our real human truths," she said in a March press release. "The way women are depicted on our screens — big and small — must be challenged. I am personally eager to see the real and unexpected stories women will share with us."

We can't wait, either!