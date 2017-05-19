Woman Who Is Deaf Reveals Shocking Questions People Ask Her

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no such thing as a stupid question, right? Wrong!

In a video shared by BBC The Social, a woman from Scotland named Bea has revealed all the stupid questions people have asked her because she’s deaf. While Bea says she welcomes questions to help others learn more about the hearing impaired, she’s received some pretty shocking inquiries.

Among the most brutal of the bunch include, “How do deaf people have sex?” and “How do deaf people have babies?” (Ugh.)

In response to the latter, Bea says, “My ear’s not telling my womb to stop making babies. Just ‘cause my ears [are] not working doesn’t mean I can defy the laws of biology.”

She’s also received stupid comments that make us all want to facepalm. “Oh, but you’re too pretty to be deaf” and “You don’t look deaf” are just a few.

Watch the video above to hear more outrageous questions and comments people have made to Bea.

“Honestly, every deaf person is different just like how everybody else is different,” Bea says in the video. “Personally, I have a cochlear implant that helps me to hear in my own way. Basically, I’m a Borg!”

As of press time, Bea’s video has been shared more than 400 times, with many people commenting that they can’t get enough of her sense of humour.

Others related to the clip because they knew someone who was also hearing impaired. One user tagged a friend and wrote: “I'm reminded of your dad explaining the difference between the sign for work and sex. *giggle* He's funny as hell.”

In Canada, nearly one out of four adults report having some degree of hearing loss, while 10 per cent identify as “culturally deaf, oral deaf, deafened, or hard of hearing,” according to the Canadian Hearing Society.

Deafness and hearing loss can occur to anyone at any age. The cause, however, can vary from being exposed to loud noises to ear infections to genetics.