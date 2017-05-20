ADVERTISEMENT

Sounds like the royal gods came through: Meghan Markle reportedly attended Pippa Middleton's wedding reception with her beau, Prince Harry on Saturday evening.

But we're still waiting for a photo to drop. For the love of all things royal, show us a pic!



Sadly, this is not a photo of Meghan at the wedding. But she did come to our AOL Studios for a Build interview in March. (Photo: Brad Barket/Getty)

Multiple outlets including ETOnline and E! said the 35-year-old "Suits" actress and transplanted Torontonian (she's originally from L.A.) was whisked to the wedding reception of the year by Harry. The prince was in attendance for Pippa Middleton's wedding ceremony Saturday morning, since Pippa's sister, Kate, is Harry's sister-in-law, and also known as the Duchess of Cambridge.



Prince William. Prince Harry. No Meghan. (Photo: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty)

But Markle was not seen at the heavily photographed morning festivities, and reports say Harry left shortly after the ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, to pick up Markle, perhaps at Kensington Palace, where it is said she arrived on Tuesday.

A little teaser from @TheSun after the ceremony PrinceHarry left to pick up MeghanMarkle in an Audi RS6 for #PippasWedding Reception 🍾🎩 pic.twitter.com/A1HMLok9fF — Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) May 20, 2017

We do know that Markle was spotted at a London spa on Friday, proudly repping the Toronto Blue Jays with the baseball cap she wore to keep things on the down-low.

A post shared by @royallymad2017 on May 19, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

As one does, you know, before accompanying a prince to a major high-society event.

Not that we would know. That's why we have to live vicariously through Meghan. Where's that photo, already?!

At any rate, it looks like the day's events went swimmingly. The happy couple, James and Pippa, looked very happy:

And presumably, another young couple celebrated their love inside the glass reception hall at the Middleton family estate.

'Til next time, royal fans.