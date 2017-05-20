Canada Living
Pippa Middleton's Wedding: The Big Day Captured In Photos

It's happening, Middleton fans.

Pippa Middleton, sister and famous bridesmaid to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is now the bride. The younger Middleton, 33, is set to wed millionaire James Matthews, 41, today in Englefield, Berkshire. The ceremony will take place at St. Mark's Church, followed by the reception at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, west of London.

pippa middleton weddingPippa Middleton, right, with father Michael Middleton, at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty)

The wedding guests include Kate of course, and Pippa's royal siblings-in-law, William and Harry. Pippa's niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, are flower girl and page boy in the ceremony. The bride arrived for her nuptials wearing a beautiful gown by Giles Deacon, according to The Telegraph.

Get a glimpse of Pippa's wedding in the photos below. How cute are Charlotte and George?!

Pippa Middleton's Wedding In Photos
  • Pippa Middleton arrives for the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Prince George of Cambridge, paige boy and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leads the page boys and flower girls as they arrive for the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prince William attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge adjusts the dress of Pippa Middleton as she enters the church during the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) stands with her daughter Britain's princess Charlotte, and the other bridesmaids and pageboys, as they await Pippa Middleton to arrive for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prince William attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Prince George of Cambridge, paige boy and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

  • Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Swiss tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

  • James Middleton, brother of the bride, attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Donna Air (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge walk to the church for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Carole Middleton, Pippa's mother and, James Middleton, Pippa's brother attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Gary Goldsmith (L), uncle of the bride, attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

