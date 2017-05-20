ADVERTISEMENT

It's happening, Middleton fans.

Pippa Middleton, sister and famous bridesmaid to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is now the bride. The younger Middleton, 33, is set to wed millionaire James Matthews, 41, today in Englefield, Berkshire. The ceremony will take place at St. Mark's Church, followed by the reception at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, west of London.

Pippa Middleton, right, with father Michael Middleton, at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty)

The wedding guests include Kate of course, and Pippa's royal siblings-in-law, William and Harry. Pippa's niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, are flower girl and page boy in the ceremony. The bride arrived for her nuptials wearing a beautiful gown by Giles Deacon, according to The Telegraph.

Get a glimpse of Pippa's wedding in the photos below. How cute are Charlotte and George?!