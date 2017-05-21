Aishwarya Rai Has Won The Cannes Red Carpet. Case Closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a few truths in life that are better just to accept. One is that Aishwarya Rai has won this year's Cannes red carpet during the first week.

Frankly, there's not much to say about this. This was the gown the Bollywood star stepped out in on Saturday for the '120 Battements Par Minutes (120 Beats Per Minute)' screening:



What, this old thing? I just threw it on. (Photo: Tony Barson/FilmMagic)



Train. Layers. Scarlett perfection. (Photo:Tony Barson/FilmMagic)



Of course the light would beam on her like she's the only one at the festival. SIGH. (Photo: Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

Her gown was so mega they had to take an aerial view:



Imagine the pressure that guy feels. (Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images)

And this was not the only show-stopping gown she wore at Cannes. ICYMI:



Just a casual little number for the 'Okja' premiere on Friday. NBD. (Photo: Tony Barson/FilmMagic)



Not epic. Not epic at all. (Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images)



How does one even begin to twirl in such a gown? If anyone knows, it's Ash. (Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

And then there was that time she looked like a mythical bird-creature while she was hanging out by the water:

That's all. Just Ash being Ash. Which really = QUEEN.