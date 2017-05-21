Calgary Police Search For Suspect In Sexual Assault Of 5-Year-Old Boy
Police are investigating after a child was allegedly sexual assaulted by a man in south Calgary.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, a five-year-old was riding his bike in an alley in the 3000 block of Elbow Dr. S.W. Police say the boy encountered a man who was looking into garbage bins. The man sexually assaulted the boy before releasing him. The child immediately went home and told his parents, who called police.
Police released a CCTV image of the suspect. He's described as Caucasian, about 50-years-old, with grey hair and a short beard. He was wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and carrying a black garbage bag.
Calgary police have released this CCTV image of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old boy in Elbow Park. (Photo: Calgary Police Service)
The child was taken to Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre, a non-profit that supports children who are victims of abuse. The boy wasn't physically injured by the assault.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the man's identity to contact them.
The following signs may indicate the possibility of child abuse, according to the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre:
Unexplained bruises or injuries, especially in places of the body that children do not normally injure during regular play or movement
A child who is continually hungry, unsuitably dressed for the weather and/or always dirty
Burns which leave a pattern outlining the object which was used to make the burn, such as a cigarette, an iron or an electric stove burner, burns on the hands, feet or buttocks caused by scalding water and rope burns caused by being tied
A young child who is often left alone
A child who is unusually aggressive, angry and hostile to other people
A child who demonstrates withdrawn behaviour, who refuses to participate or dress appropriately for physical activities
A child who shows unusual knowledge of sexual matters beyond their age of development, who exhibits sexualized behaviour around adults or other children
A child who hints or talks overtly about sexual abuse
An adolescent who is extremely withdrawn or aggressive
A child or adolescent who repeatedly runs away from home