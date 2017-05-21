ADVERTISEMENT

Police are investigating after a child was allegedly sexual assaulted by a man in south Calgary.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, a five-year-old was riding his bike in an alley in the 3000 block of Elbow Dr. S.W. Police say the boy encountered a man who was looking into garbage bins. The man sexually assaulted the boy before releasing him. The child immediately went home and told his parents, who called police.

Police released a CCTV image of the suspect. He's described as Caucasian, about 50-years-old, with grey hair and a short beard. He was wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and carrying a black garbage bag.



Calgary police have released this CCTV image of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old boy in Elbow Park. (Photo: Calgary Police Service)

The child was taken to Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre, a non-profit that supports children who are victims of abuse. The boy wasn't physically injured by the assault.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the man's identity to contact them.

