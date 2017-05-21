Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks Announce U.S. Presidential Bid On 'SNL'

Edition: ca
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time, bringing the show's memorable 42nd season to a close.

He also used the floor for a big announcement.

Johnson complimented Alec Baldwin's performance as U.S. President Donald Trump.

"You know Alec, it's funny, a lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for president of the United States," Johnson said.

"And I gotta tell you, it's very flattering. But tonight I want to put this to rest and just say once and for all ... I'm in. Starting tonight I am running for the president of the United States."

He then brought out his so-called running mate — Tom Hanks.

The pair joked that between them, they check most demographic boxes. Hanks has the senior vote on lock — "I fought in World War II in like 10 different movies" — and Johnson can definitely get the minority vote — "Everyone just assumes I'm, well, whatever they are."

"America really needs us," Hanks said, and he might be right.

A poll by Public Policy Polling released last week looked at Johnson's chances if he ran in 2020. The poll found that in a prospective contest against Trump, Johnson would lead 42/37, and win over 15 per cent of people who supported Trump in 2016. Unfortunately, it didn't look at the odds of a Johnson/Hanks ticket.

The poll surveyed 692 registered U.S. voters between May 12 and 14 over the phone and online. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

