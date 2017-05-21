Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks Announce U.S. Presidential Bid On 'SNL'

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time, bringing the show's memorable 42nd season to a close.

He also used the floor for a big announcement.

Johnson complimented Alec Baldwin's performance as U.S. President Donald Trump.

"You know Alec, it's funny, a lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for president of the United States," Johnson said.

"And I gotta tell you, it's very flattering. But tonight I want to put this to rest and just say once and for all ... I'm in. Starting tonight I am running for the president of the United States."

He then brought out his so-called running mate — Tom Hanks.

The pair joked that between them, they check most demographic boxes. Hanks has the senior vote on lock — "I fought in World War II in like 10 different movies" — and Johnson can definitely get the minority vote — "Everyone just assumes I'm, well, whatever they are."

"America really needs us," Hanks said, and he might be right.

I'm ready to start knocking on doors for this presidential ticket. Not tonight, I'm already in my pajamas. #SNLFinale #JohnsonHanks2020 pic.twitter.com/LYrhbgUdoD — JakeVK (@JakeVK) May 21, 2017

A poll by Public Policy Polling released last week looked at Johnson's chances if he ran in 2020. The poll found that in a prospective contest against Trump, Johnson would lead 42/37, and win over 15 per cent of people who supported Trump in 2016. Unfortunately, it didn't look at the odds of a Johnson/Hanks ticket.

The poll surveyed 692 registered U.S. voters between May 12 and 14 over the phone and online. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

