Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Billboard Music Awards 2017: Backlash Over BTS Win Proves How Racist People Can Be

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

BTS, a South Korean boy band, deserved all the celebration on Sunday night when they became the first K-Pop group to be nominated and win a Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist.

bts billboard
BTS at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

But unfortunately, some people took to Twitter to express their outrage because they didn’t think an Asian group deserved to win over stars such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez.

The backlash on social media proves how shockingly racist people can be.

According to Next Shark, one user, who has since deleted her account, also wrote that she couldn’t understand what BTS members were saying in their acceptance speech, despite the fact that it was done in English.

“[I don’t even know] who those Asians were. I don’t wanna know. I’m baffled,” she wrote. “I didn’t understand what they said. Award shows are so trash now.”

Buzzfeed also reports that another user wrote, “Not trying to be racist, but you don't see any American singer or band participating in a Korean award show so, like, BTS please just go back to Korea.”


BTS, also known as The Bangtan Boys, has a vast fan base who call themselves the “Army.” Before the award show, the hashtag #BTSBBMAS was used over 300 million times on Twitter.

“BTS was one of the first groups to fully embrace social media and completely open themselves up to fans,” said Flowsion Shekar, the CEO of Koreaboo, a popular website specializing in K-Pop news. “International fans were able to really relate to them and feel like they truly knew the members individually.”

Despite the negative response the group received on Twitter, the “Army” is taking the high road and reminding the world why BTS’ win at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards is so important.

Fans drove home the point that Asians are more than just their stereotypes. They can be more than just doctors, mathematicians and the butt of a joke, and they deserve to be represented and given respect.

BTS first gained fame in 2013 after releasing their first single “No More Dream.” Although they are the first K-Pop group to win a Billboard award, they are the second Korean artist to win at the award show after PSY, who won the Top Streaming Song award for “Gangnam Style” in 2013.

In their acceptance speech, member Kim Nam-joon, known as “Rap Monster,” said, “We still cannot believe that we’re standing here on this stage at the Billboard Music Awards. It is so great to see all the artists we admire, and we feel honoured to be in this category with such great artists right in front of us.”

He then thanked fans and said, “Please, ARMY, remember what we say: Love myself, love yourself.”

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Billboard Music Awards 2017 Photos
of
  • Cher

    Singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Cher

    Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Miley Cyrus

    Recording artist Miley Cyrus attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Drake

    Recording artist Drake attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Why Don't We

    (L-R) Singers Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron and Jonah Marais of Why Don't We arrive at 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • David Guetta

    DJ David Guetta poses in the press room during 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

  • Celine Dion

    Singer Celine Dion poses in the press room during 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Celine Dion

    Celine Dion attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • LIndsey Stirling

    Violinist Lindsey Stirling attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Desiigner

    Recording artist Desiigner attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Sean Combs

    Rapper Sean Combs attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • BTS

    Musical group BTS is interviewed by SiriusXM host Symon (R) on SiriusXM's 'Hits 1 in Hollywood' on the red carpet leading up to the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Noah Cyrus

    Noah Cyrus arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Jason Derulo

    Jason Derulo arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Ty Dolla Sign

    Ty Dolla Sign arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Machine Gun Kelly

    Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Chris Daughtry

    Chris Daughtry arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Josh Duhamel

    Josh Duhamel arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Imagine Dragons

    Musicians Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Ashley Tisdale

    Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Nicole Scherzinger

    Nicole Scherzinger arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue

    Ludacris (L) and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Prince Michael Jackson

    Prince Michael Jackson arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Vanessa Hudgens

    Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Lea Michele

    Lea Michele arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Madison Beer

    Madison Beer arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Hailee Steinfeld

    Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

  • Halsey

    Halsey arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Z LaLa

    Z LaLa arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • John Legend

    John Legend arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Olivia Munn

    Olivia Munn arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled (L) arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

  • Dencia

    Dencia attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

  • Dencia

    Dencia attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

  • Jessie James Decker

    Jessie James Decker arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

  • Kate Beckinsale

    Actress Kate Beckinsale attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

  • Rita Ora

    Singer Rita Ora attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

  • Tish Cyrus

    Tish Cyrus attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

  • Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

    Singer Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Tish Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations