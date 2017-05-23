ADVERTISEMENT

As news of Monday's terrible attack at an Ariana Grande concert at U.K.'s Manchester Arena began to spread, many celebrities quickly took to social media to share their grief.

As of press time, at least 22 people have been reported dead, with around 59 injured, many of them teenagers.

Ariana Grande performs during the 2016 Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Below are the celebrity reactions to the attack:

Grande tweeted late Monday night that she felt "broken."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter that she was "sending all my love."

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

On Facebook, former Manchester United star David Beckham wrote his "thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy.''

Pop star Katy Perry wrote on Twitter that she was "broken hearted for the families" affected by the attack.

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

Singer Ellie Goulding wrote a series of tweets expressing her love towards those affected by the tragedy and re-tweeted stories about how people could help.

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

While I am still reeling after last night's atrocity, I keep hearing of extraordinary acts of kindness and bravery in Manchester. #LoveWins — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 23, 2017

Touched especially by all those queuing up to give blood. Manchester has truly shown what a strong and compassionate place it is. #LoveWins — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 23, 2017

Sending so much more love to the families who have been affected. I can't imagine what you must be going through x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 23, 2017

Demi Lovato tweeted that she was "praying for everyone."

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Liam Gallagher of Manchester band Oasis tweeted that he was "in total shock and absolutely devastated.''

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017

Bruno Mars tweeted his shock over the attack.

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Harry Styles, formerly of U.K. band One Direction, tweeted his grief over the attack.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted her condolences to "Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event."

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Selena Gomez tweeted a simple message of support for the victims.

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

Singer Lorde wrote on Twitter that the attack was "truly a worst nightmare."

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

Peter Hook of Manchester bands New Order and Joy Division tweeted that his daughter "made it home safe'' from the Ariana Grande concert and added: "My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong.''

My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X — Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 23, 2017

Pop star Boy George shared his sorrow on Twitter.

So desperately sad about Manchester. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 23, 2017

Producer and DJ Questlove offered up his thoughts and prayers on Twitter.

Not trying to #ThoughtsAndPrayers up a self serving tweet. But that #Manchester explosion man...man. The hell is goin on in this world. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 22, 2017

And young Canadian artists such as Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Drake shared their prayers and support for the victims in the attack. See here for more.

With files from the Associated Press