The Red Cross advises you to keep four litres of water per person for each day (two litres for drinking, two for washing). Store at least enough for 72 hours. Make sure your kit is stocked with fresh water each year. Pay attention to announcements about water treatments. Source: Canadian Red Cross

Keep enough non-perishable food to sustain each family member for at least 72 hours. Opt for foods that require no cooking or added water, and foods that are lightweight. Be aware of expirations dates. Source: Canadian Red Cross

Keep a hand-operated can opener to open non-perishable food items. Source: Canadian Red Cross

The Red Cross advises you to keep either a battery-operated or crank flashlight. Don't forget to keep extra batteries on hand. Source: Canadian Red Cross

Have an extra set of keys for your home and car, just in case. Source: Canadian Red Cross

Your first aid kit should include a number of items, including but not limited to phone numbers for emergency services and friends, bandages, ice packs, emergency blankets and more. See the Red Cross's full list here. Source: Canadian Red Cross

Don't rely on plastic. Keep some small bills for emergencies. Source: Canadian Red Cross

Medications, essential aids for people with disabilities, and items for small children are all things you should plan to have during an emergency situation. Source: Canadian Red Cross

Make a plan to evacuate your home and community, including contact information for a family member or friend in a different town or area. Source: Canadian Red Cross