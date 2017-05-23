ADVERTISEMENT

The suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England Monday night terrified the singer’s young fans.

But one woman waiting at a train station near the arena with her husband knew exactly what to do.

Paula Robinson, 48, felt the explosion, then saw dozens of teenage girls screaming and fleeing the venue, she told Reuters.

She said she took several to a nearby hotel and posted her number on social media for “frantic” parents looking for their children.

One Twitter user also shared Robinson’s Facebook posts for parents’ benefit.

Anyone looking for children in #Manchester tonight head to the Holiday Inn as one wonderful lady is keeping them safe pic.twitter.com/snJfE0IysZ — Amy Cotter (@AmyLou_Cotter) May 22, 2017

Another took a screenshot of her number.

Parents looking for children in #Manchester: Call Paula Robinson, children have been taken to Holiday Inn. Call 07896711298. RT pic.twitter.com/YC1fze58hk — Christine Beswick (@bychristinebswk) May 23, 2017

Her phone had been ringing constantly since her post, she told Reuters.

Robinson told Rolling Stone that she had rounded up more than 50 teens, brought them warm drinks and gave hugs to those who needed them.

"This big explosion just went off" - Paula Robinson, witness to the Manchester attack, who helped get many kids to safety in a hotel pic.twitter.com/9i2pnYwVm9 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 23, 2017

She said that as a mother and grandmother herself, it made her “sick to think of those little lives lost.”

"I did nothing that nobody else would do," she told Rolling Stone. "I thought of my own kids and I just know what I would have wanted."

But while she said the children were at the Holiday Inn, the chain told the Telegraph that no unaccompanied kids were brought to their hotels that night.

In one of Robinson’s Facebook posts seen above, she mentions the Premier Inn, which may have been the correct location, since there is one located in Manchester.

That hotel confirmed to Global News that it was sheltering people that night, as was the Holiday Inn.

Dozens of Manchester residents took to Twitter to offer those in the city for the concert a place to stay, using the hashtag #RoomForManchester. The main train station was shut down, so many had no way home.

The attack has so far left 22 people dead and 59 wounded, some of them children.