Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

These Are The Best-Rated Sunscreens For Kids That You Can Buy In Canada

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

While you should be putting sun protection on yourself and your kids all year-round, the truth is, it's only when the sun starts really beating down that you remember to send them out the door with the appropriate lotion.

And with skin cancer rates continuing to rise in Canada, it's more important than ever to know which are the best sunscreens for kids — you know, the ones that do what they're supposed to do.

sunscreen and kids

The EWG just released their list of the best and worst sunscreens for kids for 2017, and there's plenty to choose from. The group looks at factors like quality of UVA and UVB protection, ingredients used (with a preference for organic) and stability of the product (i.e. how long it takes to break down in the sun).

The group shied away from products that listed excessive SPF, defined as over 50, as it can give consumers a false sense of security when using them.

sunscreen

They also didn't include sunscreen sticks in the list, as "studies indicate that people tend to apply too little sunscreen when using [them]."

Now the problem with these lists, which are otherwise comprehensive and informative, is that they're also American — and as we're all too well aware, U.S. products aren't always available in Canada (RIP Target Canada).

So we did the digging and found out which great sunscreens on the list can actually be purchased in the Great White North. Take a look at the list below.

Close
Best-Rated Kids' Sunscreens In Canada
of
  • Adorable Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+

    Available via Amazon.ca.

  • All Good Kid's Sunscreen, SPF 30

    Amazon.ca or All Good's website (but watch out for shipping charges)

  • All Terrain KidSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

    Available at Amazon.ca.

  • Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Lotion Sunscreen, SPF 50

    A comparable product (not specifically for sensitive skin) is available via Amazon.ca.

  • Badger Baby Sunscreen Cream, SPF 30

    Available via Well.ca.

  • Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Baby, SPF 30+

    Available via Amazon.ca.

  • BurnOut Kids Sunscreen, SPF 35

    Available via Amazon.ca.

  • California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen

    Available via CaliforniaBaby.com.

  • Goddess Garden Organics Baby Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

    Available via Well.ca.

  • Neutrogena Pure and Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50

    While the EWG report notes the SPF 50 version, this SPF 60 version (available via Amazon.ca) is comparable

  • Sunology Natural Sunscreen Kids, SPF 50

    Available via Sunology.com.

  • Sunumbra Sunkids Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40

    Available via Sunumbra.com.

  • ThinkSport Kids Sunscreen, SPF 50+

    Available at Well.ca and MEC.

  • TruKid Sunny Days Sport Sunscreen, SPF 30

    Available via TruKid.com.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide
 