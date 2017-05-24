Canada Style
Dr. Pimple Popper Explains The Difference Between Hypo- And Hyperpigmentation

While most of us are not proud to admit it, many have probably done this before.

We're getting ready to go to bed, and take a look in the mirror as we're brushing our teeth.

And there it is.

A juicy pimple in the middle of your face. And you debate whether or not you should try to pop it.

A part of you wants to give it a satisfying squeeze, but another side of you knows it's probably best to leave it alone.

Somehow, you can't resist. So you squeeze it anyways, wash your face and go to bed. But then you wake up with a discoloured mark on your skin. And the first thing you think is, "oh crap."

But what exactly are these spots? Why do they appear after you've popped a pimple, or picked at a scab or any other skin blemish? And how do we treat it, or prevent the discolouration all together? California-based dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, who some may know best as Dr. Pimple Popper, tells HuffPost Canada everything you need to know.

Lovin' my pics so far, @theoandjuliet ! 👉🏼❤️👈🏼

A post shared by Sandra Lee, MD (@drsandralee) on

 

According to Dr. Lee, hypopigmentation or hyperpigmentation, which are the lighter and darker marks respectfully, are most likely to arise after the skin has gone through some type of trauma — like peeling, squeezing or scratching.

"Hypopigmentation is a lack of pigmentation, meaning an area of skin has less pigmentation, and is therefore lighter in colour than corresponding skin," the internet queen of dermatology shares. "This can happen when cells in our skin which are responsible for pigment, [or] melanocytes, are damaged or destroyed, or it can occur in various skin conditions, which are usually more rare."

 

Lee notes we often see hypopigmentation after we tan or get a sunburn and the skin starts to peel, revealing a lighter layer underneath.

But this type of pigmentation loss is not to be confused with depigmentation, she says, which is the complete loss of colour in the skin, and occurs in people who have conditions like vitiligo.

On the other hand, hyperpigmentation, which is most likely to occur in people with darker skin tones, is when the skin produces excess melanin.

"This can be from a deep scratch or abrasion, from chronic rubbing or irritation to an area," Lee explains. "It even can be the residual seen when someone has an acne pimple that is now resolving,"

 

While the doctor says that these marks can negatively affect both people's physical and emotional self-esteem, especially for teens, the good news is that it's typically never a permanent "scar." And there are ways to prevent the discolouration all together.

The dermatologist recommends using acne treatments, rather than popping, to minimize pimples, as the more trauma one creates, the higher chance there is of a mark being left behind. Lee also says daily exfoliation can help get rid of superficial hyperpigmentation. But she also warns that if you overdo it, your skin could easily become red and irritated — in which case you should stop.

Another easy and affordable method to keeping an even skin tone is avoiding the sun and using sunscreen.

"There are almost always ways that you can help improve it a little at least."

"Stay out of the sun, which will make hypopigmetation more obvious and will keep hyperpigmentation darker for longer," she suggests. "Look for products that contain hydroquinone, azaleic acid, and hydroxy acids like glycolic and salicylic acids."

But if you've been dealing with skin discolouration for quite some time and aren't seeing any improvements, it may be time to see a dermatologist who can help.

"We see people with extensive distribution and dramatic colour change, but there are so many different conditions that cause this," Lee says. "Some conditions are 'fixable' and some unfortunately are not. But there are almost always ways that you can help improve it a little at least."

  • Lemon

    This citrus fruit is a powerhouse when it comes to treating and preventing acne. The citric acid in lemon exfoliates skins and dries up acne, while its antibacterial properties help prevent it from coming back. It can also reduce the appearance of acne scars by lightning skin. Just soak a cotton swab in fresh lemon juice and apply it directly to infected areas after washing your face. Or create a lemon toner by combining 1/2 cup water, 1 tbsp lemon juice and 2-3 drops tea tree oil. Apply the toner across acne-prone areas.

  • Apple Cider Vinegar

    Apple cider vinegar is a popular natural acne treatment among celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, for maintaining their clear and glowing complexions. It kills acne-causing bacteria with its antibacterial properties, balances the pH of the skin and breaks down oil and dirt to unclog pores. Just like lemon juice, you can apply apple cider vinegar directly to clean skin on your face, neck and back, or dilute it with water if you notice the vinegar is drying your skin.

  • Tea Tree Oil

    Unlike harsh over-the-counter acne treatments, tea tree oil will not leave your skin dry and stripped of its natural oils. You can use a cotton swab to apply the oil directly to your blemishes. If you find the undiluted tea tree oil to be too powerful (or the scent too overbearing), you can dilute it with water or add a few drops to your store-bought or homemade face wash, toner, moisturizer or scrubs. You can also find many natural skincare lines containing soothing tea tree oil and its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.

  • Salt Water

    There is no need to book an ocean-side vacation to get the skin-clearing benefits of salt water. Apply salt directly to damp skin to exfoliate, or create a salt water toner by mixing salt and warm water in a bowl, and dabbing it over your face with a cotton ball. Add the salt water to a spray bottle to spritz your face throughout the day to reduce oil production.

  • Honey

    This sticky sweet stuff is delicious and soothing in tea, but its antibacterial properties will also help soothe and heal pimples faster by fighting acne-causing bacteria. Apply a high-quality honey, such as manuka honey, directly to pimples and allow the honey to sit on your face for at least 15 minutes before rinsing it off. Or add it to your favourite homemade face mask or scrub.

  • Yogurt

    You've probably heard about the many health benefits of eating yogurt, but did you know that it can also be used topically to treat acne-prone skin? Yogurt contains lactic acid (used in some chemical peels) and antibacterial properties that work to prevent breakouts with the added bonus of moisturizing your skin. Apply plain whole yogurt directly to acne-prone areas for at least 20 minutes before rinsing off. Add this creamy mask to your regular beauty regime to help keep breakouts at bay.

  • Aloe Vera

    The same gel you use to soothe your sunburns, can also help soothe and reduce the inflammation of acne. The herb also contains antibacterial properties that will help prevent acne sores from becoming infected and allow them to heal faster. It can also extract the dirt and oil from your pores that cause acne in the first place. Apply the gel directly to your face and neck, leave overnight and rise off in the morning. Or add it to your facial mask or scrub.

  • Clay

    Clay-based masks are all the rage lately -- and for good reason. The masks draw out oil and dirt from your pores that cause acne. Find out how to prepare a simple mask using clay and apple cider vinegar here.

  • Green Tea

    You’ve probably heard about the many health benefits of drinking green tea, but it can also be applied on skin to soothe and treat acne by reducing oil production. Just dip a cotton ball or washcloth into cooled green tea and hold on infected areas for a few minutes.

  • Willow Bark Extract

    Willow bark, known as “nature’s aspirin,” is a natural source of salicylic acid, which is found in many acne treatments and is proven to treat acne better than benzoyl peroxide. It removes dead skin cells that clog your pores, while also soothing and rejuvenating your skin.

  • Activated Charcoal

    There's a reason activated charcoal has been popping up in more and more skincare products -- the same black substance used to induce vomiting to rid your system of toxins is believed to work like a magnet on your skin, drawing out impurities from your pores. Find out how to make your own charcoal face mask here.

  • Papaya

    The vitamins, lycopene and antifungal, antibacterial properties in this tasty fruit can be work to remove excess oil and dead skin cells from your skin’s surface, leaving your face clean, smooth and less prone to acne. All you have to do is cut up and mash a bit of the fruit, spread it onto clean skin and let it sit for at least 15 minutes.

  • Banana Peel

    The next time you eat a banana, don’t be so quick to toss the peel. Banana peels contain the antioxidant lutein, which can help reduce the inflammation of acne. Simply rub the peel on clean skin and let is sit for as long as possible before rinsing. Repeat regularly for optimal results.

  • Sandalwood Oil

    Sandalwood is another powerful acne treatment with its antimicrobial properties that battle bacteria and oil that clog pores and cause pimples. Apply the oil directly to infected areas, or dilute it first with water or base oil, such as evening primrose oil. Find out how to make a sandalwood acne paste here.

  • Sodium Bicarbonate

    Better known a baking soda, this versatile product removes excess oil, dirt and bacteria on your skin, while also exfoliating. Just combine water and baking soda to create a paste, and massage over your skin. Let the paste sit on your face for at least 15 minutes.

  • Garlic

    Garlic isn't just for boosting the flavour of your food -- it also has many medicinal purposes, including fighting acne-causing bacteria with its powerful antioxidants. Before heading to bed, mince a few cloves and set in water for about 10 minutes. Use a cotton pad to apply across infected areas.

  • Oatmeal

    Remember having a warm and soothing oatmeal bath when you had the chickenpox? Well, oatmeal can also be used to reduced the inflammation of acne. Next time you cook yourself up a pot of oatmeal, apply some to your face as well to help soothe and reduce the redness of acne (just be sure to let it cool first).

