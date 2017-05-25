ADVERTISEMENT

Manny Gutierrez. James Charles. Lewys Ball.

These male makeup artists are not only conquering your Instagram feed, but making huge strides in the industry, landing enormous contracts with Maybelline, Covergirl and Rimmel London.

But these beauty gurus better watch their backs, because there's a new kid in town (literally, he's 10 years old).

A post shared by JACK 💄🤳🏻🍩🇬🇧 (@makeuupbyjack) on May 24, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Jack is the makeup world's newest prodigy and with his killer contour, fierce winged eyeliner and ultra chic glitter cut crease, he's teaching us all a major lesson when it comes to self-expression and not being afraid to be who we are. With over 69,000 followers on Instagram and often hashtagging his posts #makeupforboys, the British youngster performs makeup magic effortlessly and is building his beauty empire at light speed.

Unicorn Frappuccino inspired look! A post shared by JACK 💄🤳🏻🍩🇬🇧 (@makeuupbyjack) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

When one of Jack's tutorials was shared on Facebook earlier this month with the caption, "You walk in to your son doing this, wyd?," parents and fans of the makeup prodigy were quick to praise the young boy for his mastery. Those compliments overshadowed any negative comments (which unfortunately, were there too) about a little boy taking part in what is known as a "girly" activity.







Yup, you're seeing that right. Jack's makeup tutorial on Facebook has over 57 million views.

Despite Instagram’s minimum age requirement being 13, the young British MUA's skills are just too good to not be shared on the app. We mean, c'mon! Creating a iridescent brow look is not easy! And he makes putting on falsies look like a walk in the park.

Iridescent brows! #crazymakeup #creativemakeup #browsbegone #eyebrowsonfleek #iridescentbrows A post shared by JACK 💄🤳🏻🍩🇬🇧 (@makeuupbyjack) on May 21, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

#makeup #makeupforboys #makeuptutorial #mua A post shared by JACK 💄🤳🏻🍩🇬🇧 (@makeuupbyjack) on May 6, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

Teach us yours ways?

With young boys like Jack and Reuben de Maid, who wowed with his Broadway hits and shimmering eyeshadow on "Little Big Shots," the beauty industry is in for a bright future.