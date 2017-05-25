Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL
Daniel Tencer Headshot
Become a fan

Canada's Best Cities For Jobs And Affordable Homes

Posted: Updated:
Print

It’s one of the conundrums of life in Canada today: There are plenty of places where you can buy an affordable home, just not ones with many jobs. And in the big cities where the jobs are, housing just keeps getting more expensive.

But there is a middle-ground, at least for now — places that offer both decent job opportunities and reasonable house prices.

Using labour market data from Bank of Montreal, and housing affordability data from Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank, we scored 15 of Canada’s major cities on their ability to provide jobs as well as affordable homes.

It turns out government towns are a good place to find that balance. Four of the five best cities for jobs and affordable homes are provincial capitals:

5: Halifax

halifax panorama

Jobless rate: 6.1% (Year ago: 6.6%)
Average house price: $306,240
BMO labour market ranking: 14 out of 33
RBC affordability ranking: 3 out of 14

Few people consider the Maritimes these days when thinking of relocating, but Nova Scotia’s capital city has been adding jobs at a steady clip and Halifax has the third-most affordable housing market in the country.

3 (tie): Ottawa

ottawa panorama

Jobless rate: 5.1% (Year ago: 6.6%)
BMO labour market ranking: 2 out of 33
Average house price: $435,883
RBC affordability ranking: 10 out of 14

Government and tech jobs drive Ottawa’s labour market, and both have been doing well recently. Ottawa grew its number of jobs by an impressive 2.9 per cent in the past year. Its homes are the least affordable on this list, but the city has the country’s highest average income, so the locals can afford it.

3 (tie): Saint John, N.B.

saint john panorama

Jobless rate: 7.9% (Year ago: 8.3%)
BMO labour market ranking: 16 out of 33
Average house price: $172,547
RBC affordability ranking: 1 out of 14

The oldest incorporated city in Canada is middle of the pack when it comes to the job market, but it’s the most affordable city in Canada in which to buy a home. Its small labour market (it has a total of 67,000 jobs) makes it less likely you’ll find work there, but if you do, you’ll be able to afford a lot of house.

(Photo: Robert Hiscock via Flickr)

2: Quebec City

quebec panorama

Jobless rate: 4.3% (Year ago: 5%)
BMO labour market ranking: 6 out of 33
Median single-family house price: $245,000
RBC affordability ranking: 8 out of 14

Better brush up on your French skills if you want to join the party in Quebec’s capital city. And what a party it is: The city is growing jobs three times as quickly as it’s growing its population, and the unemployment rate is a very low 4.3 per cent. Despite this, house prices aren’t rising.

1: Regina

regina panorama

Jobless rate: 5.2% (Year ago: 4.8%)
BMO labour market ranking: 9 out 33
Average house price: $316,990
RBC affordability ranking: 3 out of 14

Like Ottawa and Quebec City, Regina is yet another government town to make this list. The city is recovering fairly well from the oil price decline, and added 1.8 per cent new jobs last year, faster than population growth. Compared to incomes, it’s the third most affordable city in Canada.

best cities for jobs and affordable homes

But what about the worst cities in Canada for jobs and affordable homes?

The lowest scores in this ranking belong to Edmonton (24.25 per cent) and Toronto (24.75 per cent ), and both for different reasons.

Toronto has seen house prices soar in the past year (as much as 33 per cent, year on year, in March), while job growth has stagnated. It added 0.3 per cent new jobs over the past year, a period when its population grew six times as quickly.

Edmonton has much more affordable housing than Toronto ($439,438 for an average single-family home, versus $1.57 million in Toronto) but its job situation is brutal. It lost 3.5 per cent of all its jobs in the past year, and its unemployment rate rose 1.8 percentage points in a year, to 8.3 per cent.

Until things improve in the oil patch, this city likely won’t be topping any “best cities” rankings.

The Home Stretch


Our weekly newsletter delivers the news and analysis you need on Canada's housing market. Sign up below and don't miss an issue.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Jobs Of The Future
of
  • Nostalgist

    Basically an interior designer for retirees, the "nostalgist" will re-design living spaces for wealthy seniors to reflect their favourite decades. Just imagine living in a college dorm room or your grandmother's house for the rest of your life!

  • Rewilder

    Talk about taking the land back! A "rewilder's" job will be to remediate lands that have been decimated by industrial activity such as factories, cars and monoculture farming. They would replace roads with forests, reintroduce native species and take out fences to restore birds' flight paths. Just imagine how much money a "rewilder" could make restoring the oilsands!

  • Tele-surgeon

    People living in remote communities are having increasing difficulty accessing medical care. That may necessitate the advent of the "tele-surgeon," who would operate on people in far away locations using robotic tools. If doctors are already making virtual house calls, why not this?

  • Garbage Designer

    Forget recycling; "upcycling" is the wave of the future. It's a process of turning waste into useful products, such as old magazines into place mats or flower pots. "Garbage designers" will be the experts in how to turn discarded products into items we need. They could be in hot demand from companies that want to turn waste into clothes, toys and furniture.

  • Simplicity Expert

    The 20th century gave us "efficiency experts," so perhaps the 21st century will give us "simplicity" instead. These experts will find ways to reduce administrative workload, job interviews, even working hours. A keen understanding of social science will be important for this role.

  • Healthcare Navigator

    A professional who helps people navigate complicated health care systems is something we need sooner rather than later. These people would teach patients the ins and outs of such a system and help families cope with stressful times.

  • Aquaponic Fish Farmer

    With global warming and increasing stress on water bodies from industrial activity, it can be more difficult for fish to survive in their natural habitats. Thus, they become tougher to catch. Aquaponics, a smaller-scale version of fish farming that takes fewer resources, might hold the answer. This system would combine fish farming with gardening, having plants grow over water with the fish living beneath them. The plants would add oxygen to the water and fish waste would help fertilize the greenery.

  • Solar Technology Specialist

    As we move forward, we'll be looking for more efficient and sustainable ways to obtain energy. As such, we may find ourselves looking increasingly toward the sun. Solar technology specialists would help building owners to design and maintain panels in cities and manage grids in the countryside.

  • Neighbourhood Watch Officer

    Drones are all the rage at the moment, with applications such as real estate marketing and search and rescue. One day, they may even be useful for neighbourhood watches. Officers with such detachments would use the drones to monitor cars, unsecured homes and even keep watch for fire patrol.

  • Robot Counsellor

    Robots are taking on an increasingly important role in the family home. The robot counsellor of the future will work much like a family counsellor, ensuring that a household has the right one working for it, particularly when it comes to assisting elderly people. A counsellor will observe the family's interactions and if conflicts happen, the robot can help provide better options.

  • NEXT: THE 10 WORST JOBS IN CANADA

  • 10. Plastics Processing Machine Operator

    These are the 10 worst jobs according to Canadian Business. Read more here. 10. Plastics processing machine operator Median salary: $33,072 5-yr. salary growth: +9% 5-yr. growth in employees (2006-2012): -42.41% Source: Canadian Business

  • 9. Printing Machine Operator

    Median salary: $37,440 5-yr. salary growth: 0% 5-yr. growth in employees (2006-2012): -42.86% Source: Canadian Business

  • 8. Foundry Worker

    Median salary: $43,680 5-yr. salary growth: +5% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -43.14%

  • 7. Labourer, Wood, Pulp And Paper Processing

    Median salary: $39,520 5-yr. salary growth: +23% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -43.39% Source: Canadian Business

  • 6. Rubber Processing Machine Operator

    Median salary: $38,500.80 5-yr. salary growth: -3% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012):-45.39% Source: Canadian Business

  • 5. General Office Clerk

    Median salary: $35,360 5-yr. salary growth: +3% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -46.22% Source: Canadian Business

  • 4. Harvesting Labourer

    Median salary: $22,360 5-yr. salary growth: +12% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -57.24% Source: Canadian Business

  • 3. Weaver Or Knitter

    Median salary: $29,120 5-yr. salary growth: 0% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -57.97% Source: Canadian Business

  • 2. Photographic And Film Processor

    Median salary: $23,212.80 5-yr. salary growth: +8% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -58.54% Source: Canadian Business

  • 1. Pulp Mill Operator

    Median salary: $56,160 5-yr. salary growth: +8% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -66.67% Source: Canadian Business

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations