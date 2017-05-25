ADVERTISEMENT

A historic Ontario church considered a national historic site has been listed for a mere dollar.

St. Jude's Anglican Church in Brantford was built in 1871. The Victorian Gothic Revival building's interior was painted by hand in 1936 with a series of painted murals and motifs.

The building also features stunning stained glass windows and an organ that was recently restored.

The church originally closed in 2015, and despite its historic designation, has deteriorated over the past few decades. Mural restorations could cost $250,000, the Brantford Expositor reported in 2016.

Roy Rodrigues, a broker with ReMax Escarpment, told CBC News that the sellers chose to list the building for $1 as a way to generate interest.

"Most likely the value of the property is its artwork and its structure," Rodrigues said.

However, the national historic site designation does not mean the church is safe from redevelopment.

“It’s very worrisome in the sense that we know it’s not protected,” Nathan Etherington, the chair of Brantford’s Heritage Committee, told CTV News. “Anything could potentially happen.”

