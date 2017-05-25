Canada Style
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Natural Oils To Combat Dry Skin And Hair In The Summer

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Those who suffer from dry skin know all too well that just because summer brings along humid weather, doesn't mean you shouldn't still moisturize.

And while there are a plethora of special lotions on the market that claim to seal in moisture or banish dryness, according to the Canadian Health Food Association’s in-house holistic nutritionist, Michelle W Book, step one to balancing out your skin is your diet.

 

"Often when it comes to dry skin, it’s not only about what we are putting on our skin, but what we are putting into our bodies that play a big part," she explains to HuffPost Canada. "For instance, omega-3s and probiotics have been shown to help hydrate the skin from within while also reducing inflammation.

"Taking a supplement or eating foods rich in omega-3s, such as salmon, avocados and hemp seeds, as well as, fermented foods that contain probiotics, such as kefir, kimchi and yogurt, will help moisturize your skin from the inside out all year long."

salmon avocado

If you're still looking for some topical treatments, Book recommends trying out thicker oils that are rich in oleic acid, like avocado or argan oil. And although coconut oil seems to be all the rage right now, if you have acne-prone skin, the nutritionist recommends steering clear, as it can cause irritation.

On the other hand, for those with eczema, summer can be an extremely trying season, with the heat provoking itchy rashes and flare ups. Thankfully, there are natural oils to help combat these painful symptoms.

"I would recommend using rosehip seed oil," Book says. "Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce eczema inflammation and pain, and the essential fatty acids can help speed up the skin’s healing process."

oil

U.S.-based dermatologist Dr. Steven Q. Wang also recommends using sunscreens with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for added UV protection for people with the condition.

As for hair, Book brings it back to the argan oil, which is great not only for the body, but for adding moisture to your strands as well.

For a rich, conditioning treatment mask, the holistic nutrition expert recommends blending up half a large avocado, 1/3 cup of coconut milk, one tablespoon of honey and 1/2 teaspoon of argan oil, then leaving it on the hair for 10 to 20 minutes. Afterwards, rinse out and style as usual.

hair conditioner

And while purchasing some of these oils from natural health food stores can prove to be a little pricey, the good news is that since they're very concentrated, a little goes a long way. Nonetheless, Book recommends first testing them out on a small part of your skin, in case you have a reaction.

So if you've been struggling with dry skin for far too long, it may be time to ditch the store-bought stuff, change your diet and opt for some natural remedies. But if the issue persists, you should contact a dermatologist.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Foods That Improve Dry Skin & Hair
of
  • Water

    This may seem like a no-brainer, but truly, you can never get enough. "Water has many scientific functions that help our body to remain healthy," says Vargas. "It helps carry nutrients and oxygen to the cells and it helps dissolve minerals and other nutrients from the food we eat to make them accessible to the body.  Water helps prevent constipation, a big problem which can affect how much your skin breaks out. It also assists the kidneys and liver to flush out waste and it even helps regulate your body temperature. So, even though you may not be thinking about it or feeling it, water is a major player in your overall health and the health of your skin, specifically. Everything I just mentioned above can and does affect skin. The skin uses nutrients from food to function and needs oxygen. The digestive system has a direct effect on the skin because the body will use the skin to get rid of anything you have eaten that cannot be digested and skin cells must be able to eliminate toxins and waste." Photo: Getty

  • Celery

    "A great tasting boost to your skin’s moisture is celery and cucumber," says Vargas. "They both contain silica, an ingredient that boosts moisture and elasticity. I encourage clients to eat a salad with plenty of both to keep your skin young and supple." Photo: Getty

  • Cucumber

    "Both celery and cumber contain silica, an ingredient that boosts moisture and elasticity," Vargas continues. "I encourage clients to eat a salad with plenty of both to keep your skin young and supple." Photo: Getty

  • Salmon

    Salmon is another fantastic “hair” food since it’s loaded with protein, fish oil and selenium to strengthen and encourage hair growth," says Tanzi. "Selenium is a great trace mineral that is awesome for the skin because it helps eliminate toxins," says Vargas. "It's found in fish and eggs." Photo: Getty

  • Eggs

    "Eggs are a great food for healthy hair, as they are rich in vitamin B5 and B12 to stimulate hair growth and Biotin which thickens the hair shaft," says Tanzi. Photo: Flickr

  • Flax Seeds

    "Your skin has a natural barrier to retain moisture and essential to that is omega-3 fatty acid," says Vargas. "Flax seeds on your salad or even walnuts will be an instant boost to your Omega-3, thus increasing your skins ability to hold onto moisture." "The proteins and fatty acids in Omega-3's help to repair cell membranes, and are generally anti-inflammatory, which can have a dramatically positive impact on the skin," says Dr. Lipman. Photo: Photographer's Choice

  • Walnuts

    "Your skin has a natural barrier to retain moisture and essential to that is omega-3 fatty acid," says Vargas. "Flax seeds on your salad or even walnuts will be an instant boost to your omega-3, thus increasing your skins ability to hold onto moisture." Photo: Photodisc

  • Quinoa

    "Remember that protein delivers the building blocks for hair, so if you're lacking protein the hair that you build is likely to be brittle and dry," says Dr. Lipman. "Getting a good amount of protein from healthy sources like quinoa, nuts and seeds, and lean meats will help you to build strong, healthy hair from the start." Photo: Getty

  • Green Juice

    "I am always recommending that clients keep their skin clear and detoxed by the foods they eat, and also in what they drink – a green juice a day definitely keeps the skin clean and glowing!" says Vargas. "Eating a healthy diet of fresh, unprocessed foods with a lot of fruits and vegetables may be the best way to maintain overall health of the scalp, hair and skin," says Dr. Lipman. Photo: E+

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations