Canada Alberta
Edition: ca
Region: AB

Jinder Mahal's WWE Win Officially Recognized In The Alberta Legislature

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Alberta's legislature took a moment away from boring old politics on Tuesday to recognize something truly important — professional wrestling.

On Sunday, Alberta-born Jinder Mahal won Backlash in a match against Randy Orton in Chicago to become the 50th recognized WWE Champion and the first winner of Indian descent.

Yuvraj Singh Dhesi, who goes by the stage name Jinder Mahal, was born in Calgary and holds a degree from the University of Calgary, so Alberta wasn't going to let his monumental win go un-celebrated.

Calgary-Shaw MLA Graham Sucha tabled three documents chronicling Mahal's win:
  • the official WWE announcement
  • a news story from The Times of India
  • a story from The Calgary Herald, that noted Mahal is the first professional wrestler who's won the championship from Calgary since Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

"I think I speak for all Albertans when I'd like to congratulate this talented wrestler from Calgary on his championship win," Sucha said.

Watch the legislative acknowledgement above.

Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
WWE Superstars
of
  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Batista, WWE Smackdown Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Big Show, WWE Raw Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Candice, WWE Raw Superstar Diva during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Edge, WWE Raw Superstar, and Lita, WWE Diva during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Eugene, WWE Raw Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    JBL, WWE Smackdown Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Kane, WWE Raw Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Kristal, WWE Smackdown Superstar Diva during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Kurt Angle, WWE Smackdown Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Kurt Angle, WWE Smackdown Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Lilian Garcia, WWE Diva, Raw Superstar and Ring Announcer (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Maria, WWE Raw Superstar Diva during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Melina, WWE Diva and Mick Foley, WWE Raw Superstar (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Melina, WWE Smackdown Superstar Diva during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Mickie James, WWE Diva, Women's Champion, Raw Superstar (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Rob Conway, WWE Raw Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Rob Van Dam, WWE Raw Superstar and six time Intercontinental Champion with guest (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Rob Van Dam, WWE Raw Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Shawn Michaels, WWE Raw Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Shawn Michaels, WWE Raw Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Shelton Benjamin, WWE Raw Superstar and guest during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Torrie Wilson, WWE Diva and Mick Foley, WWE Raw Superstar (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Victoria, WWE Raw Superstar Diva during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

    Viscera, WWE Raw Superstar during 'See No Evil' Premiere - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

  • Vince McMahon Honored At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

    HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 14: WWE Chairman Vince McMahon attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Hollywood and Highland on March 14, 2008 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • Vince McMahon Honored At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

    HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 14: WWE Chairman Vince McMahon attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Hollywood and Highland on March 14, 2008 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • Vince McMahon Honored At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

    HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 14: WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his wife Linda McMahon attend a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Hollywood and Highland on March 14, 2008 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • Vince McMahon Honored At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

    HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 14: President of the Chamber of Commerce Leron Gubler (L) and WWE Superstar Triple H (R) with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon attend a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Hollywood and Highland on March 14, 2008 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • First McMahon Million Dollar Mania Winners Announced

    NEW YORK - JUNE 12: WWE superstar John Cena (C) congratulates winners Sarah Furhman (L) and Steve Rosenzweig at the announcement of the First McMahon Million Dollar Mania Winners at the Hard Rock Cafe June 12, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Will Ragozzino/Getty Images)

  • MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2009 - Show

    SAITAMA, JAPAN - MAY 30: WWE Superstar Triple H (L) and Michellle McCool (R) attend the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2009 at Saitama Super Arena on May 30, 2009 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

  • WWE Smackdown Live Tour in Durban

    DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: WWE Superstar Wade Barrett is introduced during the WWE Smackdown Live Tour at Westridge Park Tennis Stadium on July 08, 2011 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

  • WWE Smackdown Live Tour in Durban

    DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: WWE Superstar Sin Cara is introduced during the WWE Smackdown Live Tour at Westridge Park Tennis Stadium on July 08, 2011 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

  • WWE Smackdown Live Tour in Durban

    DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is introduced during the WWE Smackdown Live Tour at Westridge Park Tennis Stadium on July 08, 2011 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

  • WWE Smackdown Live Tour in Durban

    DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: WWE Superstar Big Show is introduced during the WWE Smackdown Live Tour at Westridge Park Tennis Stadium on July 08, 2011 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

  • WWE & and The Creative Coalition's

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 11: WWE Superstar Triple H (L) and actor Kellan Lutz attend the WWE and The Creative Coalition's 'be a Star' SummerSlam Kickoff Party at The Andaz Hotel on August 11, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

  • WWE & and The Creative Coalition's

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 11: WWE Superstar Triple H (L) and actress Ariel Winter attend the WWE and The Creative Coalition's 'be a Star' SummerSlam Kickoff Party at The Andaz Hotel on August 11, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

  • WWE & and The Creative Coalition's

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 11: WWE Superstar Triple H attends the WWE and The Creative Coalition's 'be a Star' SummerSlam Kickoff Party at The Andaz Hotel on August 11, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

  • WWE & The Creative Coalition's Rally To Support The

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 12: WWE Superstar Oscar 'Rey Misterio' Gutierrez attends the WWE and The Creative Coallition's Rally to support the 'be a star' Anti-Bullying Alliance on August 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

  • WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

  • WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

  • WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar Triple H attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

  • WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar CM Punk attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

  • WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar David Otunga attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

  • WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

  • WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar Alex Riley attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

  • WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar Triple H attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

  • WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar Dylan Postl attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

  • WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler (L) and actor Clark Duke attend the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For WWE)

  • WWE Superstars For Sandy Relief

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: WWE Superstar John Cena and NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend WWE Superstars for Sandy Relief at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for WWE)

  • WWE Superstars For Sandy Relief

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes attends WWE Superstars for Sandy Relief at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for WWE)

  • WWE Superstars For Sandy Relief

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase attends WWE Superstars for Sandy Relief at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for WWE)

  • WWE Superstars For Sandy Relief

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: WWE Superstar John Cena and NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend WWE Superstars for Sandy Relief at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for WWE)

  • WWE Superstar John Cena Runs Into Scooby Backstage At Summerslam's Fan Axxess

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 17: WWE Superstar John Cena runs into Scooby backstage at Summerslam's Fan Axxess. The two will reunite this spring in WWE Studios & Warner Bros. Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery at Summer Slam 2013.' on August 17, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for WWE Studios)

  • Sylvester Stallone Inducts Hulk Hogan Into WWE Hall Of Fame

    UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - APRIL 2: Wrestler Hulk Hogan, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, poses at Universal Amphitheatre on April 2, 2005 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Sylvester Stallone Inducts Hulk Hogan into WWE Hall of Fame

    UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - APRIL 2: Wrestler Hulk Hogan, Sylvester Stallone and Vince Mcmanon attend Sylvester Stallone's Induction of Hulk Hogan into WWE Hall of Fame at Universal Amphitheatre on April 2, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Sylvester Stallone Inducts Hulk Hogan into WWE Hall of Fame

    UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - APRIL 2: Wrestler Hulk Hogan, Sylvester Stallone and Vince Mcmanon attend Sylvester Stallone's Induction of Hulk Hogan into WWE Hall of Fame at Universal Amphitheatre on April 2, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Sylvester Stallone Inducts Hulk Hogan into WWE Hall of Fame

    UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - APRIL 2: Vince Mcmanon attends the induction of Hulk Hogan into WWE Hall of Fame at Universal Amphitheatre on April 2, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations