Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

21 Of The Coolest People Who Call Montreal Home

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Céline Dion and her late husband, René Angélil are known as Canadian royalty, and both hail from Montreal, Quebec.

The couple has always had strong ties to the city. Not only were they both born and raised there, but the two tied the knot in Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica. That church was also the same one where Angélil’s funeral was held in January 2016.

celine rene
Céline Dion and René Angélil in 2013.

A few months after laying Angélil to rest, Dion returned to the city to perform and revealed she was “ecstatic to be home.” She also shared that Montreal will always hold a special place in her heart.

I’m very happy to be here,” she said in French. “Here in Montreal, I have to think of René and I know he’s here with us.”

But Dion and Angélil aren’t the only famous Canadians who call Montreal home. Late poet and musician Leonard Cohen, tennis champ Eugenie Bouchard, and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star Caroline Rhea are all Montrealers, too.

Watch the video above to see 10 of the most famous Canadians who hail from Montreal, and check out the list below for more notable Canadians who were born in the Quebec city.

Jessica Paré

jessica pare

The day job: Actress

The backstory: You likely recognize Jessica Paré as Don Draper’s second wife, Megan, on AMC’s "Mad Men." The 36-year-old actress was born in Montreal, and is the daughter of Anthony Paré, the former chair of McGill University’s education department. Besides "Mad Men," Paré has starred in “Wicker Park,” "Hot Tub Time Machine," "Jack & Bobby," and "Brooklyn."

Peter Cullen

peter cullen

The day job: Voice actor

The backstory: Peter Cullen was born in Montreal and is best known as the voice of Optimus Prime in the ‘80s animated series “Transformers.” And if that wasn’t cool enough, the 75-year-old is also the voice of Eeyore in a number of Disney animations for Winnie the Pooh, including “The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” and “The Tigger Movie.”

Jan Wong

The day job: Journalist

The backstory: Jan Wong is a Canadian journalist who famously worked as a foreign correspondent for The Globe and Mail from 1988 to 1994. Based in Beijing, Wong became an eyewitness to the 1989 massacre at Tiananmen Square. She then wrote a book based on her experiences, called Red China Blues. Besides The Globe and Mail, Wong has also worked for the Montreal Gazette, The Boston Globe and The Wall Street Journal.

Chris Haney & Scott Abbott

chris haney scott abbott

The day job: Inventors

The backstory: Believe it or not, the board game Trivial Pursuit is Canadian! Montrealers Chris Haney (left) and Scott Abbott co-invented the game in 1982. Haney, who died in 2010, was a former photo editor at the Montreal Gazette, while Abbott is the owner of the North Bay Battalion hockey team of the Ontario Hockey League.

Corey Hart

corey hart

The day job: Singer

The backstory: The ‘80s heartthrob hails from Montreal and is the man behind pop songs like “Sunglasses at Night” and “Never Surrender.” Hart has released 10 albums over the years and sold over 16 million records worldwide.

Ramzi Abid

ramzi abid

The day job: Former NHL hockey player

The backstory: Ramzi Abid was born in Montreal and became a professional NHL hockey player. During his 18-year career, he played for well-known teams such as the Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Atlanta Thrashers, and Nashville Predators.

Yannick Bisson

yannick bisson

The day job: Actor/producer

The backstory: Yannick Bisson is the star of CBC’s “Murdoch Mysteries,” which is one of Canada’s longest-running series. Bisson was born in Montreal, but moved to Toronto as a teen to pursue an acting career. Now he is not only the star of “Murdoch Mysteries,” but is also a producer on the show.

Janet Perlman

The day job: Animator/author

The backstory: Montrealer Janet Perlman is both an animator and children’s author. She is best known for writing “penguinized” versions of fairy tales such as Cinderella Penguin, The Emperor Penguin's New Clothes and The Penguin and the Pea. Of her short films, “The Tender Tale of Cinderella Penguin” is a standout, as it was nominated for Best Animated Short at the 1982 Academy Awards.

Sidney Altman

The day job: Professor/Nobel Prize winner

The backstory: Sidney Altman is a Canadian-American molecular biologist from Montreal who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1989. He is currently a Professor of Chemistry at Yale University.

Gerard Butler

gerard butler

The day job: Actor

The backstory: Yep, Scottish actor Gerard Butler is a Montrealer to some degree. At six months old, Butler’s parents moved to the Canadian city. Unfortunately, their marriage ended over a year later and Butler moved back to Scotland with his mom. The 47-year-old is now a Hollywood star and is known for films such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “300” and “Olympus Has Fallen.”

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Celebrity Parents You Forgot Are Canadian
of
  • Hayden Christensen

    Hayden Christensen was born in Vancouver and got his start on Canadian TV shows, such as “Goosebumps.” The 35-year-old is now a father to one-year-old Briar Rose, who he had with longtime partner Rachel Bilson.

  • Cobie Smulders

    The former “How I Met Your Mother” star hails from Canada just like her character Robin Scherbatsky. Cobie Smulders is from Vancouver. The 34-year-old actress has a seven-year-old daughter named Shaelyn with her husband Taran Killam. In 2015, Smulders and her hubby welcomed a second child, but did not reveal the name or the sex of the baby.

  • Will Arnett

    Did you forget Will Arnett is Canadian? Us, too. The Toronto-born actor is known as Gob Bluth on “Arrested Development” and as Devon Banks on “30 Rock.” Arnett was famously married to comedian Amy Poehler, but the two divorced in 2014 after 11 years of marriage. The former couple has two sons together: Archie, 7, and Abel, 5.

  • Cree Summer

    Cree Summer, of “A Different World” fame, is the daughter of Canadian actor and musician Don Francks. Although she was born in Los Angeles, California, she actually grew up on the Red Pheasant Reserve in Saskatchewan. Summer is now a mom to two daughters: Brave Littlewing, 5, and Hero Peregrine, 3.

  • Anna Paquin

    People often forget that Academy-Award winner Anna Paquin is Canadian. The 33-year-old was born in Winnipeg, Man., but moved to her mother’s native country, Wellington, New Zealand, when she was four years old. Paquin married her “True Blood” costar Stephen Moyer in 2010 and the couple now has two kids: four-year-old twins Charlie and Poppy.

  • Eric McCormack

    Eric McCormack was born in Toronto and studied at Ryerson University's School of Theatre. He moved to Los Angeles in the '90s and went on to win the lead in “Will & Grace.” McCormack and his wife Janet Holden have a son named Finnigan, who they named after the puppet from CBC’s “Mr. Dressup.”

  • Carrie-Anne Moss

    That’s right – Trinity from “The Matrix” is Canadian, too! Carrie-Anne Moss was born in Burnaby, B.C., but moved to Europe to pursue a modelling career. While in Spain, she was then offered an acting job and the rest is history! Moss and her husband, Canadian actor Steven Roy, have three kids: Owen, Jaden and Frances.

  • Malin Akerman

    Malin Akerman is a Swedish-Canadian actress. Her family moved to Toronto from Stockholm, Sweden, when she was two years old. Akerman is now known for starring in films such as “Watchmen” and TV shows such as “Billions.” The actress has a three-year-old son named Sebastian with ex-husband Roberto Zincone.

  • Dwayne Johnson

    Dwayne Johnson is Canadian thanks to his famous father. The Rock is the son of "Soulman" Rocky Johnson, a revered WWE Hall of Famer from Amherst, N.S. Johnson is now a father of two. He had his first daughter, 14-year-old Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and his second daughter, six-month-old Jasmine with longtime partner Lauren Hashian.

  • Evangeline Lilly

    Evangeline Lilly is from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. She is known for her role as Kate on the TV show “Lost,” as Tauriel in “The Hobbit” trilogy, and as Hope van Dyne in “Ant-Man.” The 36-year-old has a five-year-old son named Kahekili with longtime partner Norman Kali. The couple also welcomed their second child in 2015, but did not reveal the name or the sex of the baby.

  • Jason Priestley

    Jason Priestley is such a well-known actor and director that we often forget he’s Canadian. The Vancouver-born star is known as Brandon Walsh from “Beverly Hills, 90210” and as the lead in “Call Me Fitz.” And here’s another fun fact: In his early acting days, Priestley actually auditioned for the role of Gilbert Blythe in CBC’s “Anne of Green Gables,” but was beat by Jonathan Crombie. Priestley has two kids – Ava, 8, and Dashiell, 6 – with his wife, make-up artist Naomi Lowde-Priestley.

  • Caroline Rhea

    Many recognize Caroline Rhea as Hilda Spellman on “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” but don’t realize she’s Canadian. The actress and comedian is actually from Westmount, Qué. Rhea and her husband, fellow comedian Costaki Economopoulos, have a seven-year-old daughter named Ava.

  • Christopher Plummer

    Christopher Plummer is more Canadian than you think! The famous star was born in Toronto and is actually the great-grandson of John Abbott, Canada’s third Prime Minister. The 86-year-old has been acting for decades and made a big name for himself in Hollywood. He’s now known for a number of films including “The Sound of Music” and “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.” Plummer only has one child, Amanda, with his wife, actress Tammy Grimes. Amanda, 59, followed in her parents’ footsteps and became an actress as well.

  • Nia Vardalos

    Nia Vardalos is known for being Greek, but she’s Canadian, too. The actress was actually born in Winnipeg, Man. Vardalos has one daughter, Ilaria, with her husband Ian Gomez.

  • James Cameron

    That’s right, James Cameron – the director of “Titanic,” “Avatar” and many more – is Canadian. But before he made it to Hollywood, he was born and raised in Kapuskasing, Ont. Cameron has four kids: Josephine, 23, twins Quinn and Claire, 15, and Elizabeth, 9.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations