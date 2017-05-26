Homemade Father's Day Gifts: 17 DIY Projects For Kids
Father's Day is coming up fast (it's on Sunday, June 18 this year). so it's time to start thinking about what you're going to give dear old dad.
If finding the perfect gift for your father wasn't hard enough, if you have little ones of your own, you also have to get something for their dad (on their behalf, of course). To help make the gift-giving hunt a little easier, we've rounded up 17 homemade crafts you can make with the kids before Father's Day.
From cut and paste jobs to sewing projects and crafts that involve a few carpentry skills, there's a project in here for kids of all ages.
And if all else fails, just make sure they give dad a big hug and kiss on Father's Day. You know he'll appreciate it.
Salt Dough Handprint Bowl For the dad who always loses his keys Learn how to make it here.
Lego Frame For the dad who secretly buys you Lego so he can play with it himself Learn how to make it here.
DIY Tie For the dad who always wears a tie to work Learn how to make it here.
DIY Pool Table For the dad who dreams of playing pool professionally Learn how to make it here.
Custom Hammer For the handy dad Learn how to make it here.
Tabletop Golf For the dad who doesn't get enough time on the links Learn how to make it here.
A Coin Dish For the dad whose pockets are always full of change Learn how to make it here.
Suit And Tie Pencil Cup For the dad with an at-home office Learn how to make it here.
Candy Tackle Box For the dad who loves to fish Learn how to make it here.
Medals For Dad For any and every dad! Learn how to make it here.
Golf Club Socks For the dad who likes to go golfing Learn how to make it here.
Tie-Shaped Bookmark For the dad who likes to read Learn how to make it here.
Fishing Pole Bookmark For the dad who can't decide between a good book and fishing by the lake Learn how to make it here.
Candy Tie For the dad who's constantly stealing your candy Learn how to make it here.
DIY Bottle Opener For the dad who often entertains Learn how to make it here.
Scribble Mug For the dad who drinks coffee (or tea, or hot chocolate) Learn how to make it here.
Chia Pets For the dad who likes to garden Learn how to make it here.