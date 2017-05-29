Canada Alberta
Calgary Police Say Patient Attacked First Responders After Car Crash

Calgary police are investigating after a "combative patient" allegedly sent two paramedics and a police officer to the hospital after a car crash.

Emergency crews responded to a four-car collision on Deerfoot Trail on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, "they were confronted by a combative man who had been involved in the crash," police said in a release.

Police said it took several paramedics, firefighters and police officers to restrain the patient. They shot him with a stun gun but it had "limited impact." Police don't know why the patient was combative, but he was taken to hospital after being sedated.

One paramedic was seriously injured and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Another paramedic and police officer also received minor injuries. Two people who were injured in the collision were also taken to hospital.

