Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Canada 150: Someone Planted A Microscopic Flag On Surface Of Penny

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

There are a million different ways to celebrate Canada Day, but few probably involve a focused ion beam microscope.

 

To mark the country's upcoming 150th birthday, a McMaster University research engineer used his specialized skill to plant a Canadian flag, invisible to the naked eye, on the surface of a penny.

Because why not.

“With no beaver teeth or moose antlers on hand, I reached for the cleanest penny that I had available,” Travis Casagrande told HuffPost Canada.

Casagrande is a research engineer at the Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy at McMaster University.

He said the original plan was to etch a microscopic Canadian flag onto a flat surface, but he thought he could do one better by planting a 3D version on a tiny pole.

tiny flag
Travis Casagrande planted a Canadian flag, 1/100th the diameter of a human hair, on the surface of a penny. (Photo: McMaster University)

He said the entire process to plant the flag — measuring 1/100th the diameter of a human hair — took six hours.

But not everyone is impressed with his craft.

“I've already seen some angry comments about millions of tax dollars wasted, but no, that couldn't be more wrong,” said Casagrande.

While millions of Canada 150 flags are expected to be distributed across the country for July 1st celebrations, Casagrande’s special microscopic version is staying put.

“We may use it for demonstrations in the future,” he said.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Coolest Science Photos Of The Decade
of
  • 2015

    A baby weasel took the ride of a lifetime on the back of a green woodpecker in Hornchurch Country Park in East London. Photographer Martin Le-May just happened to be lucky enough to capture the moment on March 2, 2015.

  • 2014

    Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope assembled a comprehensive picture of the evolving universe -- among the most colorful deep space images ever captured by the 25-year-old telescope. The image was released on June 3, 2014.

  • 2013

    NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins snapped a selfie while completing a spacewalk outside of the Earth-orbiting International Space Station on Dec. 24, 2013.

  • 2012

    A rare Mascarene petrel with an egg-shaped bulge in its middle. Photographed in 2012 by researchers near Reunion, an island off the coast of Madagascar, it was said to be the first to show a bird flying with a visible "baby bump."

  • 2011

    In 2011, a female Celebes crested macaque (Macaca nigra) in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, decided to pick up British wildlife photographer David Slater's camera and take a selfie.

  • 2010

    A stunning scanning electron micrograph of a human T lymphocyte (also called a T cell) from the immune system of a healthy donor, taken on May 24, 2010.

  • 2009

    An electron microscope photograph shows self-assembling hair-like polymers around a polystyrene sphere, about two micrometers in diameter. It won first place in the National Science Foundation's 2009 International Science & Engineering Visualization Challenge.

  • 2008

    Hurricane Ike covers more than half of Cuba. It was taken by the Expedition 17 crew aboard the International Space Station from a vantage point of 220 miles above Earth, on September 9, 2008.

  • 2007

    A close-up look at a double transgenic mouse embryo, just 18.5 days old. The photo won first place in Nikon's 2007 Small World Photomicrography Competition.

  • 2006

    A photo of the International Space Station (ISS) and Space Shuttle Atlantis flying between Earth and the sun. The photo was taken from Normandie, France on Sept. 17, 2006.

  • 2005

    A portrait of a Muscoid fly (house fly) that won first place in Nikon's 2005 Small World Photomicrography Competition.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations