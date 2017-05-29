Canada Style
Gal Gadot And Lynda Carter Bring The Heat To The 'Wonder Woman' Red Carpet

At the "Wonder Woman" premiere in Hollywood Thursday night, the original princess of the Amazons came face to face with her successor who would now be taking on the iconic superhero role.

Yes, Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot took on the red carpet. Together. And things couldn't be more perfect (or fashionable).

Posing in front of the flashing cameras in a black and white Max Mara pantsuit, Carter, who played the original Wonder Woman in the 1970s TV series, wrote it was "wonderful (see what I did there?) to be with the lovely Gal Gadot."


"I'm in LA, so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins, and starring the beautiful Gal Gadot. I can't wait to see that beloved character on the big screen where she belongs. I know it will be great!" Carter, 65, wrote on Instagram, flashing back to last October when she and Gadot joined forces to speak about Wonder Woman at a ceremony naming her an honourary ambassador for the empowerment of girls and women at the United Nations.


As for Gadot, 32, she brought the fire to the red carpet wearing a shimmering red striped halter cut-out dress from Givenchy.

gal gadot

The ensemble paid tribute to her iconic character with its metallic accents and thick gold accessories. The Israeli beauty opted for a simple beauty look, putting up her hair in a tight, knotted bun and flaunting a nude lip.

gal gadot

And on Saturday night in Mexico City, Gadot transformed her look again, this time wearing a bold red lip and a Prada gown featuring a plunging neckline, intricate choker and embellishment details.

gal gadot

Now this is what we call girl power.

lynda carter

Conversations