At the "Wonder Woman" premiere in Hollywood Thursday night, the original princess of the Amazons came face to face with her successor who would now be taking on the iconic superhero role.

Yes, Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot took on the red carpet. Together. And things couldn't be more perfect (or fashionable).

Posing in front of the flashing cameras in a black and white Max Mara pantsuit, Carter, who played the original Wonder Woman in the 1970s TV series, wrote it was "wonderful (see what I did there?) to be with the lovely Gal Gadot."

Wonderful (see what I did there?) to be with the lovely @gal_gadot at the World Premiere of Wonder Woman!! #wonderwomanfilm • 📸: @james.alt 😘 A post shared by Lynda Carter Official (@reallyndacarter) on May 25, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

"I'm in LA, so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins, and starring the beautiful Gal Gadot. I can't wait to see that beloved character on the big screen where she belongs. I know it will be great!" Carter, 65, wrote on Instagram, flashing back to last October when she and Gadot joined forces to speak about Wonder Woman at a ceremony naming her an honourary ambassador for the empowerment of girls and women at the United Nations.

I'm in LA, so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins, and starring the beautiful Gal Gadot. I can't wait to see that beloved character on the big screen where she belongs. I know it will be great! Go see it June 2. A post shared by Lynda Carter Official (@reallyndacarter) on May 24, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

As for Gadot, 32, she brought the fire to the red carpet wearing a shimmering red striped halter cut-out dress from Givenchy.

The ensemble paid tribute to her iconic character with its metallic accents and thick gold accessories. The Israeli beauty opted for a simple beauty look, putting up her hair in a tight, knotted bun and flaunting a nude lip.

And on Saturday night in Mexico City, Gadot transformed her look again, this time wearing a bold red lip and a Prada gown featuring a plunging neckline, intricate choker and embellishment details.

Now this is what we call girl power.