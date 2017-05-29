Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

5 Ways Siblings Shape Kids More Than Their Parents Do

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Sometimes siblings are so different from each other that you can’t believe they’re from the same family.

Even if you tried to parent them all the same, it turns out that the formation of one’s personality is less about parenting and more about differentiating one’s self from their siblings.

Let’s take a closer look at ways siblings shape each other far more than parenting does:

siblings

1. Their desire to be different from their siblings helps them find their strengths.

Siblings need to find their own unique niche and sense of significance in the family. “Who am I in this family? How can I stand apart from the others?” Siblings watch each other very closely and when one has a clear advantage or strong trait, the other siblings leave that quality and find some other space to occupy in the family.

For example, if your eldest child is very scholarly, the next child may do OK at school, but rather than compete for best grades, they may decide to be more focused on athletic accomplishments as their way of being different from their sibling.

sibling fight

2. They shape each other's conflict style.

Siblings also use different strengths to win fights and get their way. Notice that each will choose one of the three Bs: Brains, Brawn or Bawling.

The eldest child will often use their advanced age and intellect (a.k.a. Brains) to outsmart their younger siblings. They might boss them around hoping that the smaller sibs will acquiesce and they may fall more to logic and reason to win a fight.

These methods of getting one’s way can stay with them as a means of dealing with conflict for the rest of their lives.

Middle children, on the other hand, tend to be the most discouraged of the birth order positions because they get none of the benefits afforded to the eldest, nor the coddling of the baby. They can be highly reactive and more apt to express their upset with physical aggression (Brawn).

And the baby of the family uses their smallness and weakness to their advantage, often luring in the help of parents to fight their battles and watch as their siblings are disciplined for upsetting them (Bawling). These methods of getting one’s way can stay with them as a means of dealing with conflict for the rest of their lives.

asian siblings

3. They teach each other how to share and get along.

Having siblings means always having a playmate around, but learning to play fair and take turns is something children have to develop. After all, if you don’t play nicely, siblings can take their proverbial bat and leave the game.

Siblings can teach each other the nuances of getting along in ways that parents just can’t. How red in the face does your baby brother get before biting you is something you have to learn experientially. If you win at checkers with Mom, she will shake your hand and say “Good game,” but your sibling might flip the board and storm out of the room.

siblings

4. They act as your trusted confidante.

With four in ten first marriages ending in divorce in Canada, most of our children will have to face the challenge of divorcing parents and potentially new step-siblings.

Facing adversity together bonds siblings. They have a better ability to support one another because they are both going through the same transition from the same perspective. Likewise, as they navigate the challenges of friendship and school stressors, parents are often totally out of touch with the reality of life for a tween or teen. Thankfully, a similar-aged sibling knows what you’re going through better and can be a trusted confidante and sounding board for advice.

siblings

5. They teach you resilience.

If you are an only child, you probably get your own way a lot. If you have siblings, on the other hand, there is the constant thwarting of your own desires because you have to take into consideration everyone else. If one sibling wants to go bike riding and two want to go swimming, what’s a mom to do? Someone is going to be disappointed.

Having to accommodate others wishes and desires is an important life skill. Learning to increase your frustration tolerance and patience are also important skills that siblings inadvertently teach each other by their mere presence in the family.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Reasons To Be Glad You Have Siblings
of
  • You Always Have An Ally

    Whether you're commiserating about your parents or in an argument with another family member, you can always count on your sibling to have your back.

  • They Make You More Successful

    Researchers at the University of Essex believe an older sibling's success might actually spill over on to their younger siblings, so stop arguing over who's more successful and just be glad you're both doing so well.

  • Double The Wardrobe

    If you're lucky enough to have a sibling who is the same size as you, you'll reap the benefits of a shared wardrobe. And if you aren't the same size, at least you can still 'borrow' their accessories.

  • They Make Family Dinners Less Awkward

    Even if you are close with your cousins, catching up with your extended family can be intimidating — but having a sibling or two by your side is sure to make things much easier.

  • It Makes Gift Giving A Lot Cheaper

    Buying gifts can get expensive, but if you have a big family you can always go in on gifts together. Twenty dollars won't go far for one, but times that by three, and you can get Mom or Dad something special with $60.

  • They Make Great Travel Companions

    Travelling with your siblings can be a nightmare when you're kids, but once you're older, booking a getaway with your big brother or sister is great. Common interests make sightseeing a cinch and let's face it — better budgets don't hurt either. But the best part? Unlike travelling with friends or a significant other, if you get into a fight, you know it won't ruin your trip because you're bound to make up and forget about it in a few minutes anyway.

  • You Always Have A Second Home

    Distance be damned, if your sibling just happens to live far away, you always know you have a place to stay.

  • They Pave The Way

    If you're lucky enough to have an older sibling who was actually cool in high school, it'll make going into grade 9 a lot easier — as long as you don't like being called mini-John or mini-Jane!

  • Oh, And Their Notes Are Your Notes

    As long as the curriculum stays the same, your older sibling's notes are golden!

  • They Always Get Your Offbeat Sense Of Humour

    No one will appreciate your twisted jokes quite like your brother or sister, who think they are hilarious.

  • You Could Borrow Their ID

    Having an older sibling that looks like you is a blessing when you have a birthday late in the year and all your friends are going dancing at a local club. Yeah ... dancing.

  • You Always Had A Playmate Growing Up

    Playing against the computer isn't fun, but beating your brother in Mario Kart sure is.

  • They Teach You Patience

    Sharing your toys and having to wait your turn when you're little might seem like the end of the world, but when you're older you'll be grateful you learned how to play nice at an early age.

  • They're There For You In Times Of Need

    From lost jobs to bad break ups, if you need a hug or a shoulder to cry on, your sibling will be there in seconds.

  • They're Your Guinea Pigs

    If you ever want to ask Mom or Dad for something but aren't sure how they'd react, just send your sibling to do it for you. (Note: Same rules apply for other life lessons.)

  • You Can Blame Them For Pretty Much Everything

    In case you were wondering, the other word for sibling is scapegoat.

  • They Make Great Business Partners

    Your sibling probably looks at money and success the same way you do, so working with them might be a good idea. They don't call it a family business for nothing!

  • They Take The Pressure Off

    If your parents are wondering why you're 30 and still single, you could remind them that your old sibling was 35 when they tied the knot. Better yet, your big brother or sister might even say it themselves!

  • They Are Built-in Babysitters

    Growing up, you took care of your younger siblings. Now that you're older, they'll help you take care of your kids.

  • They'll Be Your Alibi

    When your parents ask where you went, your sibling automatically has your back and vice versa. Yep, that goes for skipping family dinners as a grownup too.

  • You Share Responsibilites

    Growing up, if you forgot to take out the trash, you could count on your sibling to take care of it. As you grow older, you now take turns checking in on your parents and the family house.

  • They Will Be Your Oldest Friends

    They're your lifelong best friend. As you grow old you'll grow closer, and you'll all be happier for it.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 