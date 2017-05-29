Sofia Coppola Is First Female Director In Over 50 Years To Win At Cannes

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Jessica Chastain attends the 'Aus Dem Nichts (In the Fade)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Actress Diane Kruger arrives for the premiere of the film Aus dem Nichts (In the Fade) in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 26, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Russian model Natasha Poly arrives for the premiere of the film Aus dem Nichts (In the Fade) in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 26, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Paz Vega attends the 'Aus Dem Nichts (In the Fade)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Jury member of Cannes Film Festival Chinese actress Fan Bingbing arrives for the premiere of the film L'amant Double in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 26, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Praya Lundberg attends 'Amant Double (L'Amant Double')' Red Carpet Arrivals during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Maria Joao Bastos attends 'Amant Double (L'Amant Double')' Red Carpet Arrivals during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Juliette Binoche attends the 'Amant Double (L'Amant Double')' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Izabel Goulart attends the 'L'Amant Double (Amant Double)'screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Actor Robert Pattinson attends the 'Good Time' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: (From L to R) Models Neelam Gill, Doutzen Kroes, Olivier Rousteing, Lara Stone, Irina Shayk and Maria Borges arrive for the premiere of the film The Beguiled in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: (L-R) Actors Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman after the 'The Beguiled' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: US actress Kirsten Dunst leaves after the premiere of the film The Beguiled in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: US actress Elle Fanning leaves after the premiere of the film The Beguiled in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Model Tina Kunake attends the 'The Beguiled' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Irina Shayk attends the 'The Beguiled' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Fan Bingbing at the 'The Beguiled' premiere during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Elsa Hosk at the 'The Beguiled' premiere during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France. PHOTOGRAPH BY John Rasimus / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read John Rasimus / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Dutch model Doutzen Kroes arrives for the film 'The Beguiled'' in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Chinese model Liu Wen arrives for the film 'The Beguiled'' in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Natalia Kapchuk attends the 'The Beguiled' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: English actress and model Gwendoline Christie (L) and American actress Elisabeth Moss (R) arrive for the film 'Top of the Lake: China Girl' out of competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Jermaine Jackson (L) and his guest arrive for the film 'The Beguiled'' in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: French model Iris Mittenaere arrives for the film 'The Beguiled'' in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: German model Toni Garrn arrives for the film 'The Beguiled'' in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: American model Jasmine Tookes arrives for the film 'The Beguiled'' in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Rita Ora attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Liu Wen attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Kristin Scott Thomas attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Tilda Swinton attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: British actress Mischa Barton arrives for the 70th Anniversary Ceremony of Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Elle Fanning attends the 70th anniversary event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Naomi Campbell attends the 70th Anniversary Ceremony of Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Nicole Kidman attends the 70th Anniversary Ceremony of Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Mexican actress Salma Hayek arrives for the 70th Anniversary Ceremony of Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Charlize Theron attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Uma Thurman attends the 70th anniversary event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic)

Thai-Swedish model Praya Lundberg poses as she arrives on May 23, 2017 for the '70th Anniversary' ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: US actress Eva Longoria arrives for the 70th Anniversary Ceremony of Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: German model Barbara Meier arrives for the 70th Anniversary Ceremony of Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Hungarian model Barbara Palvin arrives for the 70th Anniversary Ceremony of Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Marion Cotillard attends the 70th Anniversary Ceremony of Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Irina Shayk attends the 'Hikari (Radiance)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Diane Kruger attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Monica Bellucci attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Actress Elisabeth Moss attends the 'The Square' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Laila Maria Witt attends the 'The Square' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Julia Dietze attends the 'The Square' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Actress Elizabeth Olsen attends the 'The Square' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Lottie Moss attends the 'The Square' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Indian actress Sonam Kapoor arrives for the premiere of the film 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France on May 22, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Anja Rubik attends the 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Jasmine Sanders attends the 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Izabel Goulart attends the 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sara Sampaio attends the 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Jourdan Dunn attends the 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Andie MacDowell attends the 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Nicole Kidman attends the 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Actress Eva Longoria poses at the screening of the movie 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' on the sixth day of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Caroline Receveur attends the 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Kimberley Garner attends the 'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Indian Actress Sonam Kapoor attends 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Nicole Kidman attends the 'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Anna Schafer attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Actor Dustin Hoffman poses for a photo with his wife Lisa at the screening of the movie 'The Meyerowitz Stories' on the fifth day of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Elle Fanning attends the 'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Anja Rubik attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Olga Kurylenko attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Dustin Hoffman and Ben Stiller attend the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Heike Makatsch attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Molly Sims attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Hofit Golan attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Carly Steel attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Barbara Meier attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Rym Eltaief attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Greta Gerwig attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Patricia Contreras attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Coco Rocha attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Mary J. Blige attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: (L-R) Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Agnes Jaoui and Jessica Chastain attend the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Andie MacDowell attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Isabella de Ligne La Tremoille attends the 'The Meyerowitz Stories' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Thai actress Araya Chompoo arrives for the film The Meyerowitz Stories in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 21, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Fahriye Evcen attending the Red Carpet for The Meyerowitz Stories during Cannes film Festival on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Aishwarya Rai attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Sila Sahin attends the '120 Battements Par Minutes (120 Beats Per Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Paz Vega attends the '120 Battements Par Minutes (120 Beats Per Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Liliana Nova attends the '120 Battements Par Minutes (120 Beats Per Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Model Ming Xi poses for a photo before the screening of the film '120 battements par minute' (120 Beats Per Minute) on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Pamela Anderson attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Sara Sampaio attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Arizona Muse attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Lucie Lucas attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Kendall Jenner attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Liya Kebede attends attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Isabeli Fontana attends attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Araya Hargate attends attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Rihanna attends the 'Okja' premiere during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Julianne Moore attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Lily Collins attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Molly Sims attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Giulio Origlia/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Thylane Blondeau attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Li Yuchun attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Actress Juliette Binoche attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Lady Victoria Hervey attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Amanda Steele attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Victoria Silvstedt attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Elsa Zylberstein attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Victoria Bonya attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Carmen Chaplin attends the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Susan Sarandon attends the 'Nelyobov (Loveless)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Uma Thurman attends the 'Loveless (Nelyubov)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 'Loveless (Nelyubov)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Brazilian model Adriana Lima arrives for the screening of the film 'Nelyubov' (Loveless) in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 18, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: British model Lily Donaldson arrives for the screening of the film 'Nelyubov' (Loveless) in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 18, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Canadian model Winnie Harlow arrives for the screening of the film 'Nelyubov' (Loveless) in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 18, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Indian actress Deepika Padukone arrives for the screening of the film 'Nelyubov' (Loveless) in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 18, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Tallia Storm attends the 'Nelyobov (Loveless)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Thylane Blondeau attends the 'Nelyobov (Loveless)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Will Smith and Jessica Chastain attend the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Fan Bingbing during the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Hailey Baldwin attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Lily-Rose Depp poses for a photo at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actresses Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore attends the 'Wonderstruck' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Julianne Moore attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Emily Ratajkowski at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Un Certain Regard jury president Uma Thurman attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Susan Sarandon attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Bella Hadid at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Elle Fanning attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: T.J. Miller and Kate Gorney attend the 'Wonderstruck' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Amber Valletta attends the 'Wonderstruck' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Marion Cotillard at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Naomie Harris attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Eva Herzigova attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes; France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Hofit Golan at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Michelle Yeoh at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Deepika Padukone attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes; France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Chompoo Araya attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Daria Strokouz attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Singer Li Yuchun attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Barbara Meier attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Sveva Alviti attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Clotilde Courau attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Elsa Zylberstein attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Frederique Bel attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Lara Lieto (R) and Adrien Brody attend the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Victoria Abril at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Robin Wright at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Mallika Sherawat at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Coco Konig at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Rossy de Palma attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio poses as she arrives on May 17, 2017 for the screening of the film 'Ismael's Ghosts' (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)