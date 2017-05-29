Canada Parents
Flip The Switch: How To Stop The Kids From Fighting In The Car

Travelling with kids can be tricky — especially when you're confined to tight spaces like a car.

In this week's episode of Flip The Switch, parenting expert Alyson Schafer provides three easy strategies for responding to sibling fights in the car.

"[The car is] a perfect place for them to get into their sibling issues," Schafer explains. "They know that you are a hostage to their antics."

And it's not just kids who fight in the car. According to a 2010 study, 71 per cent of couples have fought while driving and it only takes 22 minutes for them to get into it!

"When you’re on the open road (especially travelling with kids), you don’t have much control over weather, traffic, washroom needs, noise, etc. When we don’t have control, we experience stress," relationship expert Jess O'Reilly explains. "You’re in a hyper-vigilant state when driving and this can be emotionally triggering for some people."

Knowing the reason why your kids are fighting in the first place makes solving the problem that much easier. In fact, Schafer suggests how giving kids the opportunity to solve their fights themselves, which can help arguments diminish altogether.

Laying ground rules before getting in the car can also help reduce arguments on the road. "Just as you assign specific roles at work, so too should you adhere to defined roles while travelling," says O'Reilly, who insists the bottom line is to simply "stay in your lane."

  • Mission Impossible

    This takes some planning but it’s well worth the excitement and distraction it offers. In the days before your departure, research landmarks along your route and write clues that pertain to each stop. You can make the clues a word search, a series of trivia questions, a set of mad libs, a game of anagrams, etc. If you really want to keep your kids' attention, offer a mystery prize at each site before giving them the next clue.

  • I’m Going On A Picnic

    They’ll only play “I Spy” for so long, so you’ll need to come up with something with more longevity. Try this fun puzzle game. Start by saying, “I’m going on a picnic and with me I’m taking…” and then name an item that starts with the same letter as your first initial. Then pass it off to one of the kids in the car to see if they pick up the trick of using the first letter of their name when selecting items. If kids are old enough, you can also use double letters, the second letter in a word, and so on as the secret to the riddle.

  • A To Z

    Pick a topic (i.e. animals, food, cities, etc.) and, starting with A, take turns naming things that start with each letter of the alphabet. If someone can’t think of something for their letter, they’re out; the last person standing gets to choose the music in the car for the next 15 minutes.

  • Story By Committee

    Beware: this game can get really silly, really fast. Start with “Once upon a time…” and fill in a single-sentence story starter. Each person in the car takes a turn building on to the story by adding a sentence. Don’t be surprised if your kids get the giggles and can’t stop (and don’t be surprised when someone inevitably adds a fart reference).

  • Two Truths And A Lie

    Just as it sounds, each person in the car takes turns telling two true stories and one lie. Everyone else needs to guess which story is false. The point is to lie so well that your travel companions don’t suspect when you’re fibbing. Play several rounds and award points every time the lie is believed.

  • License Plate Fiction

    Using the letters in a license plate chosen by the other people in the car, the storyteller must craft a silly sentence using the letters on the plate. For example, if the license plate says “PRS136,” the player might say “Pete Ruined the Spaghetti 136 times!” Award bonus points for incorporating numbers.

  • Window Magic

    Your kids will be delighted (and potentially shocked) when you hand over a pack of whiteboard markers and tell them to go nuts on the back windows. Suggest that they play Tic Tac Toe or Hangman to pass the time. Tuck some cleaning wipes in to your glove compartment to wipe the canvases down at each rest stop.

  • Cemetery

    It has a morbid name, but your kids will love it. Divide the car into two teams—left side and right side— and as you drive past meadows and fields, the teams must call out the animals they see for a point each. When you drive past a cemetery, the players must try to be the first to see it and yell it out, in order to save their points; the opposing team to the person who spots it first goes to zero. The first team to 100 points wins.

  • Keep A Straight Face

    Assign someone in the car a ridiculous sentence, like “Santa stole the peanut butter” or “My brother has a monkey tail.” Every question you ask that person must be answered with their assigned sentence, without laughing. Whoever makes the person laugh is “it” for the next round and assigned his or her own hilarious statement.

  • Name That Tune

    An oldie, but a goodie. Someone hums a song and the rest of the crew on board tries to guess the melody. For the high-tech 2016 version of this classic car game, use your iPod to play a snippet of a song and have the rest of the car guess the tune.

