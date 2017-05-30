Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend attend the 2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert with their baby Luna at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk on August 28, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage via Getty) | Michael Stewart via Getty Images

If you heard John Legend live, wouldn’t you be mesmerized?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s adorable baby daughter Luna sure were.

👀 all eyes on dada A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 27, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Teigen took her daughter to see the baby's father in concert on May 27, 2017 at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California. Legend was performing as part of his Darkness and Light Tour, which kicked off on May 12.

Legend had confirmed earlier this year that Luna would be coming along on this tour.

“I’m excited that we’re in the position where we can bring [Luna] on tour this summer and late spring, so that’ll be fun,” he said on Facebook Live, according to People.

Teigen posted a video on Instagram of Luna looking enraptured as she watched Legend perform and captioned it “All eyes on dada.”

Before the show, the 13-month-old and her mom got a special one-on-one performance backstage courtesy of one of her dad’s musicians.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 27, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Teigen’s been keeping herself busy on tour. Not only is she taking care of baby Luna, but she’s also writing her new cookbook and trolling her husband on Twitter.

Time rounded up some of her greatest digs at Legend and it’s nice to see the ribbing hasn’t stopped while they’re on tour.

Touring life with John is basically him resting his voice and never speaking and me saying "are you mad at me" every 45 minutes — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2017

Teigen told People that the family tries to stay in “AirBnB type places” so that she can test recipes for her upcoming sequel to her cookbook, Cravings.

She also made headlines recently for skipping the Billboard Music Awards where Legend performed in favour of going to see Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas with some friends — but she made sure to watch the show from her hotel.

my sister and niece live in Vegas. I'm hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress. but watching #bbmas! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017

“My sister and niece live in Vegas. I’m hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress,” she tweeted.

The three of them really are #familygoals.