Princess Diana is remembered for many things: her compassion, grace, elegance and of course, her style.

Often spotted in statement-making gowns and dresses, many may have missed the late Princess' favourite accessory — a perfectly coordinated clutch.

With a driver to take her wherever she wished and staff on hand to carry whatever she may need, you might wonder why Diana was constantly carrying a clutch. According to Today.com, Princess Diana's clutches also served as a cover for her cleavage to help the princess avoid being photographed in a compromising position.

“We used to laugh when we designed what she called her 'cleavage bags,' little satin clutches which she would cover her cleavage with when she stepped out of cars,” Anya Hindmarch, designer of the Princess' favourite clutch told The Telegraph.

According to Hindmarch, the princess was one of her first customers and a loyal one too. "She would come and see us with no bodyguards or any fuss," she revealed.

Maintaining modesty as a princess is always expected, which is why the princess was seldom photographed with crossed legs — instead, Diana would slant her legs so cameras could only capture the sides of her legs and not her upper thighs or bum. The move is still practised today, as The Duchess of Cambridge is often captured in this pose.

Even now, a strategically placed bag is extremely helpful. Though the Queen doesn't use her handbags to cover up cleavage, royal biographers have pointed out that Her Majesty uses her purse to convey subtle messages to her staff.

When the Queen puts her bag on the table, it is a signal to her staff that she intends to leave within five minutes. If she moves her bag to the floor it is a sign for staff to come to her aid during a conversation, Hello Magazine reports.

Like Diana, the Queen has a favourite bag designer. According to Phil Dampier, the author of What's In The Queen's Handbag: And Other Royal Secrets, Her Majesty has approximately 300 purses made of calf leather, all cared for by designer Angela Kelly.