Syrian Women In Peterborough Say Thank You With Hand-Sewn Canadian Flags

 |  By Carol Lawless
In the Sunflower Room at the New Canadians Centre (NCC) in Peterborough, Ont., six women are busy sewing Canadian flags.

Grateful for the support and friendship extended to them since fleeing their war torn country of Syria, the women of the collective are sewing the flags as a way of saying "thank you."

“One of the women in the collective, Emine, whispered to me she wanted to make a Canadian flag,” said Reem Ali, Community Development Worker at the New Canadians Centre.

flags

“The next thing I knew, she had sewn one and was sharing it with the rest of the group. It was very heartwarming to see this.”

Members of a pilot project, The Newcomer Women’s Sewing Collective, is a first for the city. Still in its infancy, the eight-week program helps women join together to learn new skills, develop and enhance language, while at the same time sharing and honing their talents to create products suitable for a start-up social enterprise.

flags

This past weekend, the group was offered a table at the Gilmour Street Garage Sale — an annual neighbourhood sale meant to bring the community together.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the women of the group to engage with our community while earning some income for the work they’ve produced. We’re very grateful they’ve been given this chance considering we are only a few weeks into the project,” said Yvonne Lai, interim director of community development at the NCC.

“For newcomer women, this is more than just a working environment," she continued.

flags

"It is a safe space where they can connect with each other, form friendships and share details about their daily challenges as they build a new life in Peterborough.”

Many of the outreach programs designed to support integration into a welcoming community delivered by the NCC are not government funded. Programs like the Newcomer Women’s Sewing Collective, Mother Goose and the Women’s Group rely on the generosity of donor support.

By making a monthly donation of $5-$25, you can help newcomers like the women of the sewing collective have access to programs designed to develop and enhance language skills, build self-esteem and become independent—every month, all year long. Go here for more info.

  • 1. School supplies for Syrian children

    Joe Woodsworth, a senior manager with Surrey, B.C.-based Options Community Services picks up dozens of backpacks, each filled with school supplies for Syrian children. Operation Backpack is the idea of former 24Hours columnist Laila Yuile.

  • 2. Dentist's good deed for five-year-old girl

    Malak arrived with her family in July after living in a Jordanian refugee camp for two years. Her teeth were so decayed the 5-year-old girl was kept up at night because of the pain until a local dentist stepped forward to help the family for free.

  • 3. In lieu of gifts, siblings donate holiday budget to help refugee family

    “Hopefully, together, we can prove that Canada in general and the Maritimes in particular are as generous and welcoming as the rest of the world thinks we are,” P.E.I. artist Amy Seymour told HuffPost Canada.

  • 4. Local boy Andrew Ference's surprise $10,000 donation

    In November, the Edmonton Oilers captain gave $10,000 to Edmonton's Mennonite Centre for Newcomers to support their work in helping to resettle incoming Syrian refugees. The donation helped the group meet its two-month goal in a single day.

  • 5. Jim Estill pledge to sponsor 50 families

    The Guelph businessman made headlines last month after stepping forward to say he intended to spend $1.5 million to privately sponsor 50 Syrian refugee families to come to Canada. Estill explained he was tired of seeing refugee applications get snarled in long, bureaucratic processes. "I'm a businessperson, I'm very impatient, and we should just do it now," he said.

  • 6. 'Everybody’s very excited' in one B.C. community

    “It’s really good to know that we’re so compassionate and that we want to help,” said Darrell McLeod of St. Clare's refugee family sponsorship group. “Everybody’s very excited about it. Everyone’s been really excited to make things happen.”

  • 7. Vancouver developer's West End offer

    Westbank Developments founder Ian Gillespie is behind many of downtown Vancouver's glitziest skyscrapers.A descendant of Irish immigrants, he made a pledge in November to furnish a 12-unit West End apartment complex and open it to incoming refugees. He also said he's exploring ways to help Syrians get jobs after they arrive in the city.

  • 8. Cree drummers's warm welcome in Winnipeg

    A small group of from the Keewatin Otchitchak traditional women’s drum group gathered by baggage carousels to greet 17 Syrians to Treaty 1 with a song of welcome.

  • 9. Naheed Nenshi's call to action for Calgarians

    "I need to point out that the people who are desperate refugees are fleeing from the exact same people who perpetrated the kind of violence we saw in Paris and Beirut last week," the Calgary mayor told reporters a week after deadly attacks in France and Lebanon. "They're running away from the bad guys and, as such, we need to be able to open our arms to make sure that we can provide safety to these folks."

  • 10. A Scarborough bungalow for 43

    Christine Youssef (pictured) greets newly arrived Syrian relatives on a bus near Pearson International Airport in Mississauga on Dec. 11. Youssef and her mother are sponsoring 43 of their Syrian relatives to come to Canada. Thirteen have arrived and are staying at the family's small Scarborough, Ont. bungalow. Soon, nine of the relatives will move out, making room for more relatives to come in.

  • 11. An 'improv' wedding in Saskatoon

    When CBC News reporter Eman Bare interviewed Mohamed Al-Noury, 21, and Athar Farroukh, 23, she realized the Syrian refugee couple had no wedding pictures. So Bare put a callout on soical media to surprise the high sweethearts with a wedding. Her request spread and within 24 hours people came forward donating a venue, suit, dress, and cake. "Grateful for a community that makes beautiful things happen," wrote Bare on Instagram below a photo taken at the couple's Saskatoon ceremony.

