Canada Style
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Sunscreen Is Still Necessary For People With Dark Skin

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

There's a common, and dangerous, misconception that people who have darker skin tones are immune from the potential damaging effects of UV rays.

And while having more melanin does provide some protection, anyone who's had prolonged exposure to the sun is at an increased risk of getting a sunburn or even skin cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

In fact, a study done by Case Western Reserve University in Ohio found that black people who do develop skin cancer are more likely to die than white, Hispanic, or East Asian patients.

skin cancer

"I think awareness and myths about skin cancer play a large role in this," Seemal R. Desai, a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre told Allure in 2016. "Patients with darker skin tones think, 'I can't get skin cancer; [I have] tanned skin.' But that is actually not true. If patients think they can't get skin cancer, they don’t look for suspicious lesions and, thus, get a delay in diagnosis and subsequent treatment. In addition, I think access to care and minority health issues play a role as well."

Thankfully, there's been a surge of dermatologists who cater to non-white skin in the U.S., but the same can't be said in Canada.

It was only in 2011 that dermatologist Dr. Davindra Singh created Toronto-based AvantDerm, the country's first-ever clinic to focus on "ethnic skin," after noticing there was an underserved niche in the skincare market.

"Every [dermatology] textbook shows white people and everything [in their skin] looks red," he told The Globe and Mail a few months after he opened the practice, explaining that there's also an issue when it comes to proper and inclusive training.

black person tanning

But now that he has the platform, the doctor is speaking out on the importance of sunscreen, regardless of skin tone.

"To keep your skin looking great, you must use sunscreen," he tells HuffPost Canada. "Sunscreen messaging is difficult because many people will trade off the immediate benefits of a tan compared to the long term risk of pigmentation, cancers, and photo-aging. The more knowledge we impart, the better the choices will be."

But skin cancer isn't the only concern. Melasma, hyperpigmentation and dermatosis papulosa nigra (DPN), all of which discolour the skin, are also sun-related issues that can arise.

“If patients think they can't get skin cancer, they don’t look for suspicious lesions and, thus, get a delay in diagnosis and subsequent treatment.”
— Jason Kenney, clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre

Another problem that darker-skinned people deal with when applying sunscreen is the white, chalky residue that's sometimes left behind. For this, Dr. Singh recommends blends that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which he says typically have an added tint that better blend in with "olive or darker skin types."

Nigerian sisters Chinelo Chidozie and Ndidi Obidoa also created a skin care line, Bolden, that is specially designed for darker skin and dries clear.


Dr. Singh also suggests putting on sunscreen, at least SPF 45, everyday, year-round. He says it should be applied generously 20 to 30 minutes prior to sun exposure, and then reapplied if you're sweating or swimming.

The doctor adds that sunscreen isn't the only option when it comes to protecting your skin.

"The other ways are likely more important," he says. "Some of these include wearing proper clothing and hats, seeking shade, staying out of the sun around solar noon and being extra careful from the reflection of snow and water."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Your Essential Sunscreen (and Skin Cancer Prevention) Guide
of
  • Choosing the Right Formula

    Sunscreens come in two forms: Physical sunscreens, such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, are minerals that sit on the skin's surface and reflect the sun's rays like tiny mirrors. Chemical sunscreens, such as avobenzone and oxybenzone, work like little sponges to absorb and neutralize solar energy. Physical blockers can deflect both types of rays: UVA and UVB. Chemical ingredients may defend against only one or the other. Look for broad spectrum on the label to make sure the product you use covers both. There are pros and cons with each form. While physical blockers very rarely cause an allergic reaction, a small percentage of the population is allergic to avobenzone or oxybenzone, according to Darrell Rigel, MD, clinical professor of dermatology at New York University Langone Medical Center. "The main problem with physical sunscreens is that they tend to be less water-resistant," Rigel says. "You put them on and go in the pool or sweat, and they can just run off." If you're the sporty type, select a chemical sunscreen, which is more likely formulated to resist water and perspiration. No matter what kind you end up choosing, "you need at least an SPF 30 every day," says Rigel. Making Sure Your Sunscreen Works If dermatologists could tell you one thing about the way you apply sunscreen, it's this: You're skimping. To shield your face and body adequately when you're outdoors, experts say you need a full ounce of sunscreen (equivalent to a shot glass). And you need to reapply that amount every two hours -- more often if you're getting wet. (Water-resistant sunscreens are rated for 40 or 80 minutes -- check the label. After that, it's time for another coat.) So even if you're spending only a long weekend in Bermuda, a couple of TSA-approved bottles won't cut it. When your day is spent mostly indoors, it's OK to say "one (coat) and done." "You still need an SPF 30, but you can put it on in the morning and not reapply unless you go out for errands," says Rigel.

  • Stop! Now Read This

    If you've got skin, the following applies to you. There are two types of skin cancer. Nonmelanoma -- basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma -- usually looks like a little pimple or sore, may also bleed and doesn't go away after a few weeks. "Anything that's bleeding, scabbing, crusting and not healing needs to be checked by a dermatologist," says Lisa Chipps, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Melanoma is a potentially deadly form that often shows up as an irregular mole. Follow the ABCDE guide. If your spot fits any of the descriptions below, get yourself to a dermatologist, stat. Asymmetry: one side is different from the other Borders: scalloped or irregular edges Color: multiple shades instead of a uniform brown hue Diameter: larger than a pencil eraser Evolving: anything that changes in size, shape or color over time Special Alert Attention, darker-skinned women: You are more susceptible to a specific form of melanoma that tends to develop on palms and soles, says Carlos Charles, MD, clinical instructor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. It may also appear as a linear pigmented band on the nail bed, so check those areas regularly.

  • The Best Defense

    Don't leave the house this summer without one of these ten hardworking bodyguards. 1. Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $42; Clarins.com 2. SkinMedica Total Defense + Repair SPF 50, $75; SkinMedica.com 3. Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Cream SPF 50+, $36; Shiseido.com 4. Paula's Choice Resist Anti-Aging Lip Gloss SPF 40, $18; PaulasChoice.com 5. SkinCeuticals Physical Matte UV Defense SPF 50, $34; Skinceuticals.com 6. L'Oréal Paris Advanced Suncare Invisible Protect Clear Finish Spray SPF 50, $11; drugstores 7. La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Cooling Water-Lotion Sunscreen SPF 60, $36; drugstores 8. Coppertone Ultra Guard AccuSpray Sunscreen SPF 30, $10; drugstores 9. Avène Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+, $24; drugstores 10. Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30, $10.50; drugstores

  • Inquiring Minds Want to Know...

    What's the best sunscreen? "The one you'll wear every day -- as long as it's broad spectrum and at least SPF 30," says Chipps. "You have to like the texture, or you aren't going to use it. It's a personal preference, and finding yours may take some trial and error." Won't sunscreen make my oily skin break out? It's not the sunscreen agents causing your pimples; it's the formula, says Rigel. If blocked pores are a problem, look for OIL-FREE or NONCOMEDOGENIC on the label. Is the SPF in my makeup enough? That would be a resounding no, say dermatologists. "If you wear a thick coat of foundation all over your face, then maybe," says Chipps. "But most people don't -- they apply a thin layer and put on only a little extra if they're covering a blemish." If you want to thwart the rays, first smooth on a lightweight sunscreen, then put on your makeup.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations