If there are two artists that seem like they'd be at different ends of the musical spectrum, it might have to be Eminem and Ariana Grande.

But the rapper, who became famous with lyrics that angered everyone from women to gay people, was one of the main drivers behind a major fundraiser for Manchester to support the families of those murdered and those injured in the bombing attack at Ariana Grande's concert on May 22.

Though he is rarely on social media (and has in fact disparaged it in the past), Eminem has almost 21 million followers on Twitter, and he used that to his advantage when posting a tweet with a link to the crowd-funding page.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

His fans immediately responded en masse, tweeting screenshots of their donation links and writing in appreciation of his support.

The connection between Eminem and Grande is not quite as tenuous as it may first appear, as the rapper has collaborated with Grande's ex-boyfriend Big Sean in the past, so they're likely to have met.

But even more than that, it was a recognition that regardless of musical genre, this threat could apply to anyone on stage.

"Yes! It could be any performer," wrote one fan.

Yes! It could be any performer. — Wendy Brandes (@WendyBrandes) May 26, 2017

Other celebs have also gotten involved and encouraged their fanbases to donate, like Justin Timberlake and Tom Hardy, reports the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has committed to a "One Love Manchester" benefit concert in the city on June 4, alongside other artists like Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams and many more.