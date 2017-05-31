3-Year-Old Instagram Star Scout Penelope Dresses Up As Her Favourite Female Icons
Instagram's latest star is stealing hearts with her impeccable style and tributes to some of Hollywood's most iconic women.
And she's only three years old.
Scout Penelope Larson, who goes by the Instagram handle @hello.scout, is celebrating fierce female icons in the cutest way possible.
Yup, she dresses up exactly like them with the hashtag, #ScoutStoleMyStyle.
From Adele...
To Frida Kahlo...
All the way back to Meryl Streep...
Little Penelope is all about girl power.
After her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer, her mother wanted to teach her that women are strong (including her grandma, who is now cancer-free!) and hopes this project will empower her.
"When Nonnie’s hair started to fall out, Scout got very concerned and I wanted to put both of our minds at ease," Scout's mom Ashley told BoredPanda. "I needed to teach her and remind myself that women are fighters! We chose famous and fierce women to teach her about the strength that women have."
And Scout is totally a hero in her mother's eyes.
"This tiny girl is my hero. She's confident, she's compassionate, and she's funny. She's always willing to help out and never wonders if she's good enough. I hope that she always holds onto those things," Ashley wrote to Scout's 46,000 followers.
For more of Scout's best recreations, check out the video above and the Instagram shots below!
"I stand for honesty , equality, kindness, compassion, treating people the way you want to be treated, and helping those in need. To me, those are traditional values, that's what I stand for. I also believe it dance." - @theellenshow ⭐️⭐️TAG @THEELLENSHOW SO SHE CAN SEE THIS ⭐️⭐️ (We normally save our twinning for #twinningtuesday but this one I couldn't wait to post! ) #theellenshow #scoutstolemystyle