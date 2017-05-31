ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram's latest star is stealing hearts with her impeccable style and tributes to some of Hollywood's most iconic women.

And she's only three years old.

Be a rainbow in someone else's cloud 🌈 A post shared by Scout Penelope (@hello.scout) on May 28, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Scout Penelope Larson, who goes by the Instagram handle @hello.scout, is celebrating fierce female icons in the cutest way possible.

Yup, she dresses up exactly like them with the hashtag, #ScoutStoleMyStyle.

From Adele...

To Frida Kahlo...

Nothing says #girlpower quite like Frida Kahlo. #scoutstolemystyle A post shared by Scout Penelope (@hello.scout) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

All the way back to Meryl Streep...

Little Penelope is all about girl power.

After her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer, her mother wanted to teach her that women are strong (including her grandma, who is now cancer-free!) and hopes this project will empower her.

"When Nonnie’s hair started to fall out, Scout got very concerned and I wanted to put both of our minds at ease," Scout's mom Ashley told BoredPanda. "I needed to teach her and remind myself that women are fighters! We chose famous and fierce women to teach her about the strength that women have."

And Scout is totally a hero in her mother's eyes.

"This tiny girl is my hero. She's confident, she's compassionate, and she's funny. She's always willing to help out and never wonders if she's good enough. I hope that she always holds onto those things," Ashley wrote to Scout's 46,000 followers.

When I think of a resilient & determined woman, @drewbarrymore is the first to come to mind. AND Huge shoutout to @halocollective for being down for all of my custom tee ideas! #twinningtuesday #scoutstolemystyle A post shared by Scout Penelope (@hello.scout) on Oct 4, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT