Tess Holliday Calls Out Body-Shaming Ad For New 'Snow White' Movie

A retelling of the classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” tale is making news for all the wrong reasons.

On Tuesday, Tess Holliday tweeted an ad for the Korean-made “Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs” and called out the film for not only body shaming, but for sending the wrong message to kids.

The ad shows two versions of Snow White. One is tall and thin, like any typical cartoon princess, while the other is shorter and curvier.

“What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?” the tagline reads.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

Naturally, Holliday, who is known as a body-positive role model, was appalled by the movie poster. “Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?” she wrote in her tweet.

The 31-year-old also tagged Chloë Moretz, who stars as the voice of Snow White in the film, who replied with her own shock at the image.

"I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else," she wrote on Twitter.

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Others on Twitter, were equally outraged by the body-shaming ad.

Yeah. My nine year old son will pissed be too, because even he knows this is utter bullshit. — Jane Monheit (@JaneMonheit) May 30, 2017

as a mother of a teenage daughter and a woman in general this is so so incredibly disturbing. #WTH — Courtney Fernandez (@CourtLovesLife) May 30, 2017

No wonder kids have issues with body image. Enough of the size shaming. We are all unique and thus beautiful in our own way — Julie C Cluff (@Quatchi1974) May 31, 2017

One pointed out that the trailer is far worse than the movie poster.

The trailer is even worse 😩 plus incredibly sexualised, dwarves watching Snow White getting undresssed... felt so grim! — Dolores Haze 💄 (@Upfold_Update) May 31, 2017

Unfortunately, Twitter user Dolores Haze is right. The short teaser for the film shows two dwarfs watching a tall, slender Snow White getting undressed after coming home. As she does so, she reveals her true form: a curvy princess.

To make matters worse, the dwarfs’ reactions to Snow White’s reveal is appalling. Once they see the princess transform, they are utterly shocked and horrified.

See for yourself:

According to People magazine, the film — which is in post-production — is about seven princes who were cursed and turned into dwarfs. Their only hope to turn themselves back is to find a pair of magic red heels. They then discover that the shoes belong to Snow White, who uses them to transform herself into a tall, slender woman.

While Holliday did not say where she first spotted the film ad, other tweets reveal that the poster was put on display at Cannes Film Festival.

The plus-size model has never been shy about criticizing the beauty industry or those who body shame. In fact, Holliday landed her first major modelling contract in 2015 after launching her #effyourbeautystandards campaign on social media.

And most recently, in April, the 31-year-old announced she would be boycotting Uber after a driver fat-shamed her. “No one should have to tolerate this at any level of the services you offer,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m fat. I also have a fat wallet & will no longer be using your services. Ever.”

You go, girl.