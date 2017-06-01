These Gross Kid Photos Makes You Wonder Why Anyone Becomes A Parent
Any parent knows that having a kid is gross. Like, really gross.
It starts with dirty diapers and spit-up. It turns into muddy boots and boogers. And then come the tween years, with the accompanying smells, dirty laundry and rotting food found in their rooms.
And one mom has unleashed the full spectrum with a tweet of her kid's puke on her face. Which any parent knows is completely par for the course.
"Have a baby they said, it'll be fun they said," tweeted Desirae Robles earlier this week.
Have a baby they said, it'll be fun they said 🙃🙂😂 pic.twitter.com/hEjdTrEcfR
— mama des ❤️💍 (@desssirae_) May 27, 2017
The parenting community was quick to have her back, sending their own shots of their kids being disgusting. Warning: many images of poop follow.
Girlllll I understand pic.twitter.com/HsziElSnhE
— Harlotrious Akata (@__WISCONSIN__) May 28, 2017
GURL. pic.twitter.com/KyXx6PfGLM
— VGODDESS ✨ (@MOTHROFDRGNS) May 29, 2017
the joys of parenthood. laugh thru the ickiness😂🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/oZPWpE5tRl
— Mamãe (@miniheaton) May 29, 2017
Yup, here's mine 🤷🏽♀️😫 pic.twitter.com/4nfGiE89SE
— Dondon (@NITTYNESH) May 28, 2017
Same pic.twitter.com/NGThdUDOeb
— . (@amayaxclaudia) May 31, 2017
Parents sharing embarrassing shots of their little ones isn't anything new, of course.
In 2015, Pampers asked moms and dads to post their kids' "poo face" and the results were predictably hilarious.
#PampersPooface pic.twitter.com/CF7g5QWSHP
— Gemma McCaddon (@G83MMA) February 16, 2017
Parents have kept the hashtag going, too.
Awesome #baby #pooface #dadlife pic.twitter.com/bjV5zTi1aP
— Blaine Cary Scott (@MrBlaineScott) April 26, 2017
Just took this pic of Jarry... Reminded me of a certain pic of Milo @susiejverrill... #pooface pic.twitter.com/Vs2G9egTQW
— Ashleigh Hardwick (@ashleighann2107) March 18, 2017
Robles, for her part, is keeping her perspective beautifully.
"It didn’t bother me," she told Buzzfeed. "She’s my daughter."